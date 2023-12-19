Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss what Michael 'Venom' Page thinks of trash-talking, Bryce Mitchell's message to Josh Emmett, and more.

#3. Michael 'Venom' Page wants new UFC rule for trash-talking

Michael 'Venom' Page, often called 'MVP' in short by the MMA community, wants the UFC to fine trash-talkers who cross the line. The former Bellator title challenger recently signed with the promotion and will debut at UFC 299 against Kevin Holland.

Page weighed in on Colby Covington's recent comments about Leon Edwards' deceased father ahead of UFC 296 on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. He is strictly against dragging parents, partners, and kids into trash-talking to promote a fight and believes that imposing a fine on fighters for doing so would curb the practice to some extent.

Page said:

"I have zero respect for athletes who feel the need to [involve family in trash talk]... I am all for the banter... that should be enough to build a fight... We can keep the intensity but that should stay between me and the person that's fighting. For me, I feel like the UFC could you know, hand out fines... Let's see how often you're going to want to do things like that. Like similar to a yellow card in football."

Watch Michael 'Venom' Page talk about the matter from 13:20:

#2. 'MVP' reveals the lesser-seen side of Dana White

In another segment on The MMA Hour, Page detailed his meeting with Dana White and how the UFC CEO came across as very different from his on-camera personality.

Page said:

"I feel like similar to myself, he is a showman. When the cameras come on, he turns into this guy, you know? And meeting him, I was expecting to still see that guy. It's weird because people are the same with me. And he was so calm, so relaxed, so nice, so friendly. Kind of opposite from what I've been seeing on camera for many years, so it was very nice."

Fans do not get a lot of opportunities to witness White stripped of his persona, given he is only spotted during the promotion's events and media duties.

#1. Bryce Mitchell thanks Josh Emmett for not landing the killer blow

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Bryce Mitchell heaped praise and gratitude on his opponent Josh Emmett.

Emmett left Mitchell in a seizure with a brutal knockout at UFC 296 this past weekend but refrained from landing any follow-up punches. 'Thug Nasty' said he was thankful for that:

"I wanted to let y'all know that I am so happy with Josh Emmett. Because right after he knocked me out, he could have followed up with the hammer fist and it probably would have killed me. He didn't even follow up with anything. He was just happy with his knockout and he walked away. I'm so gracious for that. I will forever remember that. I love that whole team. That Alpha Male team, I love every single one of you guys. Thank you for not hitting me extra, Josh."

Watch Mitchell's comments below shared by @Calm_Cody_2:

