"40 acres and a mule" - Luis Pena responds after American wrestler asks former vet to get back to Dana White for reparations

Following allegations of domestic violence and battery that led to the arrest of Luis Pena in 2021, UFC President Dana White supported the arrest and swiftly made the decision to release Pena from the UFC roster.

At the time, White stated:

"This is a pretty nasty one. I don’t know if you guys read the police report, but, yeah. This one had to happen."

In a recent turn of events, a Florida judge dismissed the battery charges against the former UFC lightweight fighter. Pena had been accused of engaging in physical altercations with two women, including his then-partner, during a reported dispute.

'Violent Bob Ross' took to Instagram to post the judges' order and express his frustration about the perceived injustice he endured for a period of two years:

"Best birthday present I ever got July 5th 2023 2 years later the charges don’t get nolle pros they’re completely dismissed it’s unfortunate I lost so much over this injustice but it is what it is at this point, but it feels good to finally get some justice this is for all the people in my inbox and comments."

American wrestler Pat Downey urged the UFC veteran to approach Dana White for reparations regarding the perceived injustice:

"Tell Dana White tell u need some reparations."

To which Luis Pena jokingly replied:

"Pat Downey lmao can I get my 40 acres and a mule."

Dana White believes Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg will be sanctioned by commissions

Dana White appears to be genuinely enthusiastic about arranging a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, with the UFC head honcho even hinting at a potential date for this clash of billionaires.

What initially started as a challenge exchanged on social media between Twitter owner Musk and Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has evolved into a spectacle of epic proportions. Surprisingly, both tech moguls have reportedly expressed interest in stepping into the ring and settling their differences through physical combat.

During a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter, White remarked:

"100 percent. I do have a date in mind, I’ll announce it when we’re ready. It won’t be UFC 300. Whoever says no, every other state and country will say yes. A billion dollars in revenue, this fight.”

