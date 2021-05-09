5 fighting moms in the UFC

Motherhood and cage fighting are contrasting endeavors. But there are a handful of women who do an excellent job at both in the UFC.

Being scary, ruthless and violent are common stereotypes of a UFC fighter. That's the complete opposite of what people think about mothers, who are naturally caring and nurturing.

But if we take a look at the daily lives of some MMA-fighting moms, we'll learn that being a fighter and a mom can go hand in hand. Outside the cage, some of the most lethal women in the UFC are also loving and kind, just like every other mother.

In celebration of Mother's Day, let's honor some of our favorite UFC fighters who are badass moms when they're away from the octagon.

#5 Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano is no longer in the UFC but she deserves a mention as she was the first mom to ever compete in the octagon.

Zingano punched her ticket into the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter season 17, defeating Miesha Tate by TKO in round two. Even more impressive, Zingano is among the few people to have emerged victorious against UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes, who has been unstoppable as of late.

Zingano challenged Ronda Rousey for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 184 after going 8-0 early in her career. The fight, however, didn't go her way as she tapped out to Rousey's signature armbar.

But losing in a UFC championship bout isn't the biggest tribulation in Zingano's life. She endured tragedy when her husband Mauricio passed away in 2014.

'Alpha' Cat explained in an interview with Yahoo! Sports why she thinks motherhood and fighting go hand in hand:

"There definitely is a maternal instinct to go into fighting. When I'm training and I really need to dip into something, and I think if me and my child are in the woods and something or someone is attacking us, I'm going to defend his life with everything I have. It's easy to relate. If someone has their hands around my neck, I think I have to be there for my child. Nothing's going to stop me."

Zingano is currently with Bellator MMA. She's riding a two-fight winning streak after submitting Olivia Parker in the first round last month.

#4 Sara McMann

Sara McMann is truly a resilient woman as she has battled tragedy after tragedy throughout her life. At an early age, McMann witnessed a traumatizing event when she found her mother passed out on the floor due to overdosing from heroin. Worse, she also lost her brother and boyfriend in the span of five years.

Nevertheless, she overcame those obstacles to become a successful MMA fighter. After stringing together six wins in a row, McMann made a splashy UFC debut in 2013, putting Sheila Gaff away via TKO in the first round.

According to McMann's manager Monte Cox, the birth of her daughter, Bella, is a huge part of her healing process and MMA success.

Before starting a career in MMA, McMann also found success as an Olympic wrestler. She made history in 2004 by becoming the first American woman to win a silver medal in the Olympics.

#3 Nina Nunes

Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff) is the wife of UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes. In September 2020, the Nunes family welcomed their newest member when Nina gave birth to a baby girl.

Nunes recently returned to action at UFC on ABC 2 last month, in her first fight since giving birth. Unfortunately, her comeback was spoiled by top strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern, who handed her her second consecutive loss.

Nunes is well aware of the challenges she'll have to face to get back into top shape after childbirth. But 'The Strina' is adamant that's it's something she can overcome:

“You're pregnant for eight or nine months, but I was in a really bad motorcycle accident that messed me up way more than a baby would do to my body, so I think I'll be fine."

Nunes may be suffering from a slump as of late but, at 26, she has plenty of time to bounce back and string together a successful run. Her wife Amanda believes she has what it takes to become a UFC champion in the future.

#2 Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC strawweight division. She's on the brink of title contention after having won four fights in a row, three of which came by way of submission.

Even more impressive is that Dern has tremendously improved in the cage after giving birth to her daughter, Moa.

The last time Dern lost was when she returned to action against Amanda Ribas a mere four months after giving birth in October 2019. But since then, she has bounced back stronger than ever, smoking every woman in her path.

The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu star currently sits in the fifth spot of the UFC strawweight rankings. Based on her stellar output as of late, it shouldn't be long before she gets a much-deserved title opportunity.

#1 Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson is one of the most dynamic strikers in the UFC women's division. Her flashy yet effective striking arsenal is what has made her a fan favorite in the octagon.

'The Karate Hottie' may have lost in her short-notice main event bout at UFC Vegas 26, but she put in a valiant effort. She even came close to finishing Marina Rodriguez a couple of times.

Waterson recently told MMA Fighting that she still aspires to become a UFC champion before calling it a career. But for her, capturing a UFC title is just a bonus as she's already successful as a mom:

“You know, I am Mom Champ. A belt is just a belt. Obviously, it would be amazing to get that put around my waist, but to be able to face my fears, go after my dreams, and still be there for my daughter and allow her to flourish and for her to go after her dreams, that is in essence what Mom Champ is. Being a boss in both arenas.”