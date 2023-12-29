Alex Pereira gives final verdict on Israel Adesanya trilogy after misunderstanding over call-out

Alex Pereira appears to have given his final decision regarding a potential MMA trilogy matchup against Israel Adesanya.

The assertion comes amid uncertainty surrounding his next fight and just weeks after his call-out of Adesanya. The rivalry between the two kickboxing veterans has witnessed them clash in four professional combat sports contests, twice each in kickboxing and MMA. Pereira bested 'The Last Stylebender' in both of their kickboxing bouts.

Furthermore, in their first MMA encounter, 'Poatan' defeated Adesanya via fifth-round TKO to win the UFC middleweight title in November 2022.

Expand Tweet

In their MMA rematch, Adesanya beat Pereira by second-round KO to reclaim the UFC middleweight belt in April 2023. However, in his very next fight, he lost the middleweight belt via unanimous decision to Sean Strickland in September 2023.

Meanwhile, in his most recent fight, 'Poatan' bested Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in November 2023.

During his post-fight octagon interview, Pereira called out Adesanya, asking the Nigerian-born Kiwi to move up to 205 pounds and offering him a shot at the light heavyweight belt. Adesanya, who's been on a hiatus since losing to Strickland, responded by suggesting that he's uninterested in fighting Pereira again.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, 'Poatan' recently put forth a social media post, where he alluded to possibly fighting at the UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024.

In his latest interview with TheMacLife, Pereira was asked about the variables at play. He responded by suggesting that he isn't focused on Adesanya now and would fight someone else. Via his translator, the 36-year-old said:

"No, that's in the past now, bro. Let it go. And I'm focused on, now, my next steps. I've been having some direct conversations, good conversations, that's making me really happy. But I cannot talk about it yet. But I'm focused on a different direction now."

Watch Alex Pereira discuss the topic below (11:48):

Former UFC champion could alter possible plans for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 3

Over the past several weeks, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has emphasized that upon his return from his injury hiatus, he deserves an immediate title shot against Alex Pereira. During his aforementioned interview with TheMacLife, Pereira was asked about potentially fighting Hill.

Expand Tweet

'Poatan' replied by indicating that 'Sweet Dreams' vacated the belt of his own accord and that he (Pereira) is currently the rightful champion at 205 pounds:

"Jamahal Hill got injured. He relinquished the belt, right? Maybe, too soon. We don't know what's going on. Not talking too much about it either because we don't know the guy's situation. But now, he's gonna have to fight and prove he's the champ or not. But it's gonna be on the book that he's not anymore." [13:22]