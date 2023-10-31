Alex Pereira hilariously continues to haunt Israel Adesanya's steps with latest social media post

The rivalry between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most legendary feuds in combat sports history.

These two exceptional athletes have squared off in four epic encounters, spanning both kickboxing and mixed martial arts, ultimately culminating in Adesanya regaining the middleweight championship at UFC 287, having previously lost it to the Brazilian at UFC 281.

While their rivalry was defined by the showcase of elite striking skills, the narrative was far from devoid of witty exchanges, veiled jabs, and, on occasion, a palpable sense of retribution.

Alex Pereira didn't shy away from poking fun at Adesanya's training methods and post-fight antics, while Adesanya famously retaliated by mocking 'Poatan's son' after his victory at UFC 287 – a payback for Pereira's son's reaction after a KO loss in their second kickboxing encounter.

Most recently, Adesanya shared a video from one of his boxing matches, in which he incurred a point deduction for employing a 'Superman Punch' against his opponent. 'The Last Stylebender' chose to unveil this footage in the wake of Francis Ngannou's contentious split decision defeat to Tyson Fury, using it to underscore what he perceived as the corrupt nature of the sport.

Alex Pereira, renowned for his ability to go head-to-head with Adesanya in every facet, 'Poatan' seized this moment to reflect on his prior foray into the boxing ring, hinting at a potential return to the squared circle. Pereira shared a video on Instagram, accompanied by the caption:

"Maybe I'll do a boxing fight in 2027."

Alex Pereira lauds Francis Ngannou for his outstanding display against Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou stepped into the boxing ring for the first time to face off against lineal boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in a 10-round professional bout this past weekend. This highly anticipated event unfolded at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou delivered a fiercely competitive performance, even managing to score a knockdown in the third round. The intense clash persisted for the full ten rounds, culminating in a split decision victory for 'The Gypsy King,' with the judges' scorecards reading 96-93, 95-94, and 94-95 in favor of Fury.

Although Ngannou faced defeat, his display in the ring garnered praise from his peers in MMA. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira took to X to extend his gratitude to Ngannou, writing:

"Proud in the name of all the UFC fighters! Good job @francis_ngannou!"

