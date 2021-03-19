"An inspiration for our children" - Ali Abdelaziz reacts to confirmation of Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement

Ali Abdelaziz is grateful to Dana White for his continuous support of Khabib Nurmagomedov. The renowned MMA manager also heaped praise on Nurmagomedov and noted that he is proud of the Dagestani fighter's achievements.

Abdelaziz, manager to Khabib Nurmagomedov, is well-known for his close relationship with 'The Eagle'. The dynamic manager-fighter duo has strung together a slew of successful fights in the UFC that have done remarkably well on the box office.

Abdelaziz took to his Twitter and noted that Nurmagomedov is an inspiration for the children.

"Great career and great legacy. I am very proud of everything this young man has accomplished. An inspiration for our children. Love you brother," Abdelaziz wrote.

He later commented on Dana White's Instagram post to express his gratitude to the UFC president. He said:

"Thank you, Dana White. Without you, (Khabib's UFC run) will not be possible".

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport in October last year. Dana White, however, was persistent with his desire to lure the Dagestani out of retirement. After two unsuccessful meetings, White confirmed that Nurmagomedov is "100 percent retired".

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world

Honours galore in Khabib Nurmagomedov's resume despite announcing that he will no longer grace the UFC octagon. The 32-year-old became the first fighter in MMA history to retire while being the No.1 pound-for-pound king.

Nurmagomedov had overtaken Jon Jones for the top spot of the pound-for-pound rankings, following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Now that 'The Eagle' has retired, the UFC has decided to let Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fight each other for the vacated lightweight title. The two lightweights are expected to collide at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

Chandler is coming off a stunning promotional debut win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257, whereas Oliveira last fought Tony Ferguson and secured a lopsided win over 'El Cucuy'.