"Anything for you babes" - Ebanie Bridges playfully obliges with adult star Kendra Lust's X-rated demand 

Australian professional boxer Ebanie Bridges and adult film star Kenra Lust recently had an NSFW interaction on social media.

Bridges took a shot at the recent influencer KingPyn boxing event, which saw Daniella Hemsley flash after her win.

I… I think tonight all y’all that complain / about me & say I “show my tits” saw what “showing your tits” actually looks like… somthing I’d never do. There is weighing in in Underwear like everyone else… but having big boobs…. And then theres actually showing ur tits on TV.I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Lust, however, made an X-rated request to the 36-year-old boxer. Bridges took in good humor and playfully responded to the request. 'Blonde Bomber' agreed to oblige and asked Lust to check her DMs.

"HAHAHHAAHA Kendra anything for you babes - check your DMs."

You can take a look at the interaction between Ebanie Bridges and Kendra Lust below:

Kendra Lust has been an ardent fan of combat sports for quite some time. The adult film star can often be seen in attendance during UFC events and is known to interact with MMA personalities on social media.

In one instance, Lust praised UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko on Instagram and hoped for her to get a commentating role on UFC pay-per-view events.

"You’re one of the best calling mma . I hope u get on some PPV’s everyone was great last night."

On another occasion, Lust weighed in on the recent street brawl involving UFC star Nate Diaz and a Logan Paul lookalike.

After a Misfits boxing event, Diaz got into a public brawl in Bourbon Street, New Orleans. The Stockton native came across Rodney Peterson, a Tik-Tok star, and put him in a guillotine choke. Diaz then threw a few knees to Petersen's body and proceeded to choke him out cold.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Nate Diaz choked out Logan Paul’s lookalike in New Orleans brawl





Commenting on Diaz's actions, Lust said that the UFC star was in the right during the brawl.

"Ariel Helwani, [it] looks like Nate Diaz was walking back to stay away [from the melee]. The guy [he choked out] just kept coming. He f****d around and found out."

Ebanie Bridges speaks about competing in the UFC

Ebanie Bridges has grown to be a popular boxer, who enjoys a significant following on social media. The 36-year-old has competed in 10 professional bouts and has emerged victorious in nine of them.

Many believe that the 'Blonde Bomber would have done well in the UFC. But it appears that the Australian boxer does not have any interest in competing in the top MMA promotion.

Bridges recently sat down for an interview with BitcoinCasinos, where she said:

"Nah, I'll never do the UFC. I love boxing too much and I'm old... I don't have the time to learn to do all that. I did kickboxing and Muay Thai when I was younger and I just don't fancy getting kneed, kicked, and elbowed in the face or having someone like snap my elbow or my leg. Hats off to them... Also, there's money in boxing for women as well."

Catch Ebanie Bridges' comments below (3:25):