Are Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira friends? Exploring the relationship between the two Brazilian UFC stars

Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira are two of Brazil's most popular fighters in MMA. Moreover, they represent two distinct martial arts, with 'Poatan' being an all-time great kickboxer with two Glory titles to his name. Meanwhile, 'do Bronx' is a slick Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist with the most submissions in UFC history.

But are the two men friends? It's a sensible assumption. After all, they're two countrymen in a sport that often pits its constituents against each other. Fortunately, Pereira and Oliveira do not compete in divisions or within each other's proximity.

So, their relationship has a far more positive foundation. But the question remains. Are they friends?

Are Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira friends?

Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira are both Brazilians. However, they were born in different municipalities of São Paulo, with Pereira being from São Bernardo do Campo, while Oliveira is from Guarajá. Given their close geographical proximity, both men actually trained and even lived together prior to their MMA stardom.

This forged a deep bond between the pair, which has remained to this day. They have been spotted in each other's company at various points in recent memory, with Oliveira even echoing Pereira's 'Chama' catchphrase online. He is among Pereira's closest friends in MMA.

However, 'Poatan's' very best companion in the sport is none other than Glover Teixeira, another Brazilian, and one with whom he frequently trains.

Alex Pereira could use Charles Oliveira's expertise in upcoming title defense

Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev next Saturday at UFC 313. Due to being a Dagestani wrestler, Ankalaev is being heralded as Pereira's toughest challenge, with many favoring him to beat the Brazilian knockout artist. In such a bout, Charles Oliveira could prove valuable.

While Glover Teixeira, another Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, will be in 'Poatan's' corner to assist him, Oliveira's input can only help. After all, Ankalaev recently implied that he is gearing up to wrestle Pereira from start to finish, saying as much in response to a clip of Pereira and Teixeira sharpening their wrestling skills.

It marks one of the most important fights in Pereira's MMA career, as a win would mean he has essentially cleaned out the light heavyweight division and could be in a prime position to challenge Jon Jones for heavyweight gold.

