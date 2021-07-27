Arjan Bhullar promises to 'bust Stipe Miocic up' after the former UFC champ teased a move to ONE Championship

ONE Championship heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar wants to welcome Stipe Miocic to the Singapore-based MMA promotion. This comes a day after Miocic teased a possible move to ONE Championship.

Bhullar, who claimed the ONE heavyweight title in April this year, challenged Miocic to a fight and claimed he would "bust" him up.

Miocic recently commented under one of ONE Championship's Instagram posts about their next potential signing. Responding to Miocic's comment, Bhullar said he would get the better of Miocic if they fought and successfully avenge teammate Daniel Cormier's loss.

"@stipemiocic I see you. Nothing to think about. Get your a** out here. I bust you up everywhere and finish the job for my big brother DC. #WeAreAKA Bossman @yodchatri let's do a trade," wrote Bhullar.

Bhullar later uploaded a post to his Instagram that challenged Stipe Miocic to a fight at ONE Championship. The 35-year-old called the Ohio native "another UFC fighter who's not happy with the way he's treated."

Before reaching the summit of ONE's heavyweight division, Bhullar competed in the UFC for almost two years. He made his promotional debut in 2017 against Luis Henrique, whom he defeated via a unanimous decision.

After losing his next fight to Adam Wieczorek, the Indian-Canadian secured a pair of victories against Marcelo Golm and Juan Adams, respectively. Bhullar then decided to leave the UFC for ONE Championship.

Stipe Miocic is not happy with the UFC

UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou

Stipe Miocic is apparently not happy with the way he's been treated by the UFC. According to Dana White, Miocic will compete in a title fight in his next outing, however, the 38-year-old will have to wait for the result of Francis Ngannou's unification bout later in the year.

'The Predator' will take on either Ciryl Gane or Derrick Lewis, who will fight for the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 265.

Stipe Miocic said he should have been given an immediate trilogy fight opposite Ngannou after he lost to him in March earlier this year.

"I shouldn't have to wait for a winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time... we're (Miocic and Ngannou) 1:1 but DC got instant rematches and trilogies against me?" commented Miocic.

Stipe is in the running for the worst treated champion of all time



He is the heavyweight goat and gets treated like dirt. He deserves a trilogy with Francis win or lose pic.twitter.com/Clt5pv86ui — Ripe_Bam_Bam (@Masochist_Jack) July 25, 2021

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard