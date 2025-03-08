"Ate that like Triple Big Mac" - Fans react as Paige VanZant retains undefeated Power Slap streak versus Mikael-Michelle Brown, Dillon Danis chimes in

At Power Slap 12, Paige VanZant returned for her third bout right-handed, and won against Mikael-Michelle Brown by unanimous decision. Fans and Dillon Danis have reacted to her second win for the promotion.

VanZant made her slap-fighting debut at Power Slap 8 in June 2024 against Christine Wolmarans, and won by unanimous decision. At Power Slap 9, she battled Chelsea Dodson and the bout ended in a draw.

However, at Power Slap 12, despite not having a strong start in the first round, she landed better and powerful strikes in the next two rounds that left her foe bleeding.

After three rounds, VanZant secured a win by unanimous decision (30-27,30-27, 30-27).

Power Slap on X, uploaded a round 1 clip from Power Slap 12: VanZant vs. Brown, and captioned it:

"No, No, No, No ❌ @PaigeVanZant ATE THAT SLAP 👋 [ $VET Power Slap 12 | TONIGHT | 9p ET/6p PT | Watch Live & Free on YouTube]"

Check out the Power Slap 12 clip of Paige VanZant vs. Mikael-Michelle Brown below:

Fans chimed in with praises for the former UFC fighter. A user wrote:

"Paige ate that like triple big mac"

Others commented:

"Absolute respect to these women. They want that Lambo!"

"Paige Van Zant has a jaw built for power slap"

"Knew it was over when her opponent declared slap on 1."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @powerslap on X]

Meanwhile, Danis, who had a potential offer for VanZant, wrote on X:

"Fu** it, me versus Paige VanZant for the Power Slap belt next"

Check out Dillon Danis's tweet below:

Paige VanZant has a message for Dana White

Following her latest victory at Power Slap 12, Paige VanZant called out Dana White in hopes that the Power Slap creator introduces some women's titles. The 30-year-old said:

"It feels incredible. Honestly the win feels good... I switched to my right hand, I think I’m going to go back to my left. I think my left is more powerful."

She added:

“Hey Dana, where’s that [125-pound] belt, baby? Hey put me on the next card. Let’s get some women’s belts... We’re here to stay. We’re here to knock b**hes out and slap people all day.”

Check out Paige VanZant's post-match interview below:

