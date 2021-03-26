Ben Askren claims Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis was scared to fight Jake Paul

Ben Askren is retired from MMA, but the 36-year old never fails to talk a little smack about people involved in the sport. After losing his final bout in the UFC against Brazilian grappler Damian Maia, multiple injuries and age seemed to have gotten the better of 'Funky'.

Now, nearly one and a half years after his exit from the sport, Ben Askren is scheduled to face YouTube sensation-turned boxer Jake Paul, in what is slated to be an eight-round boxing exhibition.

Ben Askren doesn't like Dillon Danis

During a recent interview on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries edition, Ben Askren had some harsh words for Dillon Danis. Prior to the final green signal for the Paul-Askren showdown, talks were in place for a possible fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor's training partner - Dillon Danis.

Askren told Schaub why he thinks Danis is just too scared to fight.

"Dillon's a p**sy. I think he legit didn't want to fight Jake Paul and I don't know why. You (Schaub) say he's injured, I say he's scared," said Askren.

As per Brendan Schaub, Dillon Danis is currently recuperating from a reconstructive knee surgery, which will take anywhere between six to eight months to recover. In a Twitter post elucidating his situation, Danis wrote:

"This has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but I’m [sic] fully committed to taking it head-on and come back stronger than ever. You can break my body but never my spirit!”

7 hour surgery to reconstruct my knee today this has been one of the toughest tests of my career, but i’m fully committed to take it head on and come back stronger than ever you can break my body but never my spirit! pic.twitter.com/ExK3RMMNW6 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is coming off of a stellar knockout victory against former American basketball player Nate Robinson. Fighting on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., exhibition, Paul put the boxing world on notice by finishing Robinson in just the second round of the fight.

Soon after, in December of 2020, it was announced that Jake Paul would be squaring-off against Ben Askren in Atlanta on April 17th, 2021.

While many believe that Ben Askren has the upper hand having gone up against world-renowned fighters, overlooking Jake Paul could prove to be detrimental. It will be interesting to see how both camps prepare for the challenge, with less than a month left for the fight.

UFC president Dana White recently discussed the fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul. Watch the video below:

Dana White tells Zab Judah he'd bet $1M that Jake Paul losses to Ben Askren.pic.twitter.com/Iz79IYr4hs — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 10, 2021

Who do you think emerges victorious between Jake Paul and Ben Askren? Is a potential fight between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul on the cards?

