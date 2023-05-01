"Booze and roids are a bad combo" - Conor McGregor's rendition of iconic Irish ballad 'Step it out Mary' leaves fans divided

Conor McGregor has many talents, but perhaps singing is not one of them.

The former UFC double champion was feeling himself and took to Twitter to post an audio clip of himself singing the traditional Irish ballad 'Step It Out Mary'. The ballad was penned by famous songwriter Sean McCarthy and McGregor performed the rendition by The High Kings, an Irish folk group.

Check out McGregor's attempt at singing 'Step It Out Mary' on Twitter:

Fans were quick to express themselves and did not think too well of McGregor's singing performance. One fan pointed out that continued drug abuse is a bad precursor to any action.

"Booze and roids are a bad combo"

"Coccccaaaaiiiineeee"

"Stick to mma please"

Other fans seemed to love the performance and hyped 'The Notorious' to no end, even teasing a career in music.

"phenomenal vocals conor, def a singing gig soon"

"can’t believe it, a private conor concert & a face off with Mike Perry all in the same weekend"

"Conor is coming for the music game"

"That’s the voice of a double double two weight class Champ [white exclamation mark]"

Others referenced Conor McGregor's arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Khabib could never do this"

"he's still hurt from the goat battering him"

Fans also found humor in the fact that McGregor is one of the few who consciously uses Twitter's audio tweet feature.

"These voice tweets never miss. Lol [face with tears of joy emoji]"

"is this Conor AI voice generator or something?"

"wake up babe, conor just dropped a new hit"

Fans skeptical about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler after Irishman is seen enjoying himself at BKFC 41

Conor McGregor was present at the BKFC 41 pay-per-view event in the front row. He soaked up the action at an all-UFC co-main and main event with a bottle of Proper No. Twelve keeping him company.

Check out McGregor with his bottle of whisky:

However, McGregor letting go amped up the anxiety amongst fans who are waiting with great anticipation for his return to the octagon. 'The Notorious' is set to face off against Michael Chandler in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, after the two will coach opposing teams in the upcoming season.

Fans wrote:

"Yeah, this guy is not fighting chandler"

"He's not fighting this year"

However, there was speculation among fans that the contents of the Proper Twelve bottle were not Irish whisky, but rather just water.

