"Bradley Martyn sh**ting his pants" - 5'4" UFC star Zhang Weili hurts Shaquille O'Neal before lifting him up; MMA world in shock

UFC strawweight queen Zhang Weili is one of the most skilled active MMA fighters. Weili recently joined NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in the gym and had a playful sparring session with him. The gentle giant’s sporting nature and Weili’s fighting skills were on full display in the video.

The strawweight champion, 5ft-4in tall with a walkaround weight of not more than 130 lbs, punched the towering Shaq to the body a few times. One of the punches visibly hurt the 51-year-old and Zhang Weili even managed to lift him in the air in spite of the huge weight difference of approximately 90 kg (198 lbs).

Watch the video below:

The video left MMA fans marveling at Weili’s abilities and they praised the UFC champion wholeheartedly in the comments section. Here are some of those fan reactions:

@UmmKnownApe commented:

"Haha the look in Shaq's eyes when she picked him up hahaha!!!"

@cbiz6959 wrote:

"That shot was crisp and he felt it lol"

@Naksu stated:

"Zhang Weili is not a midget"

@JacksonLowe3993 joked:

"Bradley Martin sh***ing his pants right now lol"

@xavitrece commented:

"Shaq vs. Zhang confirmed for UFC 300"

@kjherrera1289 hilariously asked:

"Is it like picking up a small car or a malnourished cow?"

@blvkk_jipsy wrote:

"Right in the solar plexus"

@Ned-ICXC-Shuput commented:

"All NBA players have to submit to their Chinese owners"

@oisinvg wrote:

"She got stone for fists"

@boostedchicken9501 wrote:

"Makes no sense to not have an open weight class for the UFC"

Zhang Weili eying grappling ace as the next challenger

Zhang Weili is coming off a spectacular win over Brazilian Amanda Lemos in the first defense of her strawweight title at UFC 292. While the champ seems to be head and shoulders above the rest of the division, wrestling powerhouse Tatiana Suarez could be an interesting challenge to her due to her wrestling advantage.

While speaking to the media after UFC 292, Weili stated:

“She’s good. She’s undefeated. She’s a very good fighter. Yeah, I think she can be a potential challenger for the next (title shot).”

Watch her make the statement from the 3:41 mark of the video below:

