Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France interim flyweight title fight reportedly in the works, Brandon Royval willing to be back-up

Brandon Royval is reportedly interested in serving as the backup fighter for a rumored interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. According to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports, 'Raw Dawg' told him the same during a backstage interview after his submission win over Matt Schnell at UFC 274. Bronsteter wrote on Twitter:

"Just spoke with Brandon Royval backstage and he said that he would like to be the backup for an interim flyweight title fight that he heard is in the works between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France."

While Kara-France is riding a three-fight win streak, Moreno recently lost his strap to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270. Figueiredo also expressed interest in defending his belt against Kara-France in favor of a fourth outing against 'The Assassin Baby'. However, the aforementioned rumors of an interim title might have some basis as 'Deus da Guerra' is recovering from hand injuries he suffered in his last bout against Moreno. The champion is targeting a return close to the end of the year.

Coming off a split decision win over Rogerio Bontorin in January, Royval looked to build a winning streak going into his bout against Schnell. A sizeable favorite, 'Raw Dawg' was dropped by his opponent early in the fight. However, Royval caught Schnell in a guillotine during a wild scramble, forcing an almost immediate tap from 'Danger' at 02:14 of the opening frame. Currently ranked number six in the flyweight division, Royval defeated Kara-France via submission back in 2020 and subsequently lost to Moreno via TKO later that year.

Brandon Royval claims to have unfinished business with Brandon Moreno

Coming off back-to-back Fight of the Night wins, Brandon Moreno was close to getting a title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo in 2020. However, Moreno's run was foiled by a first-round TKO loss to Brandon Moreno in the number one contender fight. While 'Raw Dawg' appeared to have injured his arm during the bout, it later became clear that his shoulder had popped out.

Royval now claims to have unfinished business with 'The Assassin Baby'. According to 'Raw Dawg', Moreno would be the ideal matchup for him if the Mexican isn't making a title bid in his next outing. The 29-year-old said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think me and him [Moreno] have unfinished business [because] my shoulder popped out while I was literally on top of the guy, so it's just it's a weird scenario, but I would love to run that fight back. I think that would be the most ideal match up next for me."

Watch Brandon Royval's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

