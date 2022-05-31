"It was a cool move" - Chael Sonnen opines on Paddy Pimblett offering Paulo Costa help with his weight cut

Chael Sonnen has applauded Paddy Pimblett after the Liverpudlian agreed to help Paulo Costa make weight.

Pimblett is notoriously known for ballooning in size between his fights, but hasn't missed weight in his professional career. Costa took to Twitter to ask 'The Baddy' if he'd be able to help him drop the extra pounds ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Luke Rockhold in August.

'The American Gangster' has regularly discussed the weight of the Brazilian. Sonnen has often said he believes that 'Borrachinha' should be fighting at light heavyweight instead of middleweight.

Chael Sonnen praised Paddy Pimblett's offer to help in a recent YouTube video, saying:

"Paddy Pimblett has offered to help Paulo cut weight. I think I'm right on this...Both of them have a fight coming up and Paddy knew that Paulo was struggling. It doesn't really matter, it was a cool move and I've never seen it before...I know they're not friends or ever met but if Paddy knows you're struggling to make weight and he goes 'hey by the way I'm pretty good at it, I'll give you a hand.' I like it."

Paulo Costa originally wrote to Paddy Pimblett on social media after the lightweight's fight against Jordan Leavitt was announced for July 23.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Paddy Pimblett and Paulo Costa here:

Paulo Costa will face former middleweight champion Rockhold in August. Both Costa and Rockhold are going into the bout off the back of two losses in a row, each desperate for a win. A victory for either man will surely shake up the middleweight division.

Pimblett, meanwhile, will be returning to fight on UK soil once again. The lightweight prospect last fought in March. The Englishman is currently in a fight camp as he prepares to face Leavitt.

Chael Sonnen is convinced Paulo Costa will miss weight against Luke Rockhold

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen made yet another routine bold claim. 'The American Gangster' is certain that Costa will miss weight against Luke Rockhold because the fight is at middleweight.

Although we have since learned that Costa has reached out to UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, Sonnen still believes the Brazilian should be fighting at 205 pounds going forward.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, Sonnen all but guaranteed fans that 'The Eraser' would not make 185 pounds.

"Paulo can't make weight. Paulo's not going to make weight. I'm not looking into some crystal ball here. We know as human beings we don't get smaller with time. We know about the work ethic and training of Paulo Costa...Now if I'm wrong and he pulls down to 185, fine, eat my words. But I'm very comfortable telling you guys that's not going to happen."

'Borrachinha' will be hoping that he can prove his doubters wrong when he steps onto the scales for his bout against Luke Rockhold in August. A win for the Brazilian would put him back on the path to the title and likely feel even sweeter if he's victorious on the scale too.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Paulo Costa's weight here:

