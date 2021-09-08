"He's just a guy that has a bad haircut but maybe he doesn't know" - Chael Sonnen talks about Paddy Pimblett being the new UFC cash cow

Chael Sonnen has lauded Paddy Pimblett following his dominant first-round win over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36 last Saturday.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion arrived in the UFC with high expectations. Pimblett's debut victory helped improve his record to 17-3. It also increased the hype surrounding his presence on MMA's biggest stage.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Sonnen explained how Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett could possibly become the UFC's next cash cow.

"For some reason, there's something interesting about him (Paddy Pimblett). He doesn't come off as a jerk, though he has something to say. He doesn't come off as a heel, though he's not pleasant to everybody. He's a bit of an every man. I mean that haircut and the bangs, there's something there. I know a lot of guys who've used their hair as a way of getting attention. They've shaved it on the side or grow it all the way back when that's not a thing. I don't think he's doing that. I think he's just a guy who has a bad haircut but maybe he doesn't know, which is really interesting for some reason. It turns out he's damn good. He's throwing out names like Conor McGregor and apparently has the mandate of a country behind him. There's a way to get things done really quickly. Looks like Paddy's on his way," said Chael Sonnen.

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about Paddy Pimblett in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel below:

Pimblett is considered to have huge potential by many top pundits and analysts in the sport. The Englishman's arrival in the UFC made heads turn and his debut performance has won him some fans in the United States as well.

Is Paddy Pimblett the next big thing in UFC?

The lightweight division in the UFC is stacked right now. Champion Charles Oliveira is rumored to be defending his belt against No.1 contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in December. With that in the works, all the other ranked 155-pounders will be eager to make a mark and secure a title shot in 2022.

"I'm here to take over, lad. I'm the new cash cow. I'm the new main man on the UFC roster."@PaddyTheBaddy announced his arrival after delivering in his debut at #UFCVegas36 😤 pic.twitter.com/h56iPHZ0UI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

Paddy Pimblett still has quite a way to go before entering the division's top-15, especially considering the tough competition in the weight class.

Only time will tell if the Merseyside fighter can justify all the hype surrounding him and attain championship gold in the UFC.

