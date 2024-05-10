"Chandler diss track otw" - Fans abuzz as Conor McGregor shares snaps from a music studio

Conor McGregor recently thrilled fans by sharing images from a music studio session on his social media platforms. It appears that 'The Notorious' is opting for a more professional approach to recording his vocals this time, contrasting with his previous unconventional voice notes on X.

The former two-division UFC champion recently caused a stir by prominently featuring in Peso Pluma's latest track and music video, 'LA DURANGO'. McGregor flaunts his opulent lifestyle in the video, showcasing his fleet of luxurious cars and extravagant jewelry.

However, in a sudden shift, he's depicted back in the gym, diligently preparing for a fight—a portrayal that likely mirrors the challenges he's currently navigating in reality.

The 35-year-old Irishman took things up a notch by recently sharing a collection of snapshots from a recording studio on Instagram, revealing himself donning headphones and standing in front of a microphone. Among the images are glimpses from his training sessions.

Fans were intrigued yet thrilled to learn about McGregor's appearance at a music studio, sparking a range of reactions.

One fan humorously suggested that McGregor might be recording a diss track aimed at his next opponent, Michael Chandler:

"Chandler diss track, otw."

Another speculated that 'The Notorious' could be gearing up to drop an album:

"Connor dropping a mixtape."

McGregor is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the UFC after an absence of almost three years. He is set to go head-to-head with his coaching rival from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled for International Fight Week on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Conor McGregor dropped Akon diss track following copyright claim

Conor McGregor faced a temporary ban from X after receiving a copyright claim from Akon in November 2023.

'The Notorious' treated his followers to a voice note, featuring his rendition of one of Akon's renowned tracks, 'Locked Up'. However, he promptly deleted the post, although not before catching the attention of the acclaimed hip-hop artist.

The next day, the Irishman took to his Instagram story to disclose that his impromptu singsong session had landed him in trouble. He shared a screenshot revealing that he had been barred from accessing his X account following a copyright claim filed by Akon or someone from his team.

In the following story, McGregor pledged to retaliate by releasing a diss track, wasting no time, and he promptly shared a video of himself rapping aimed at the 51-year-old singer.

