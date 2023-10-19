Chase Hooper brings up Israel Adesanya's 'guy' Blood Diamond to theorize why Dillon Danis "might get signed" by the UFC

Chase Hooper believes there’s a chance that Dillon Danis will fight in the UFC.

On October 14, Danis came up short in his return to combat sports competition, losing by disqualification in a boxing match against Logan Paul. Following his disappointing performance, ‘El Jefe’ did an interview with Piers Morgan to discuss various topics.

During their conversation, the 30-year-old former jiu-jitsu world champion had this to say about wanting to join the UFC:

“I want to go the UFC. I think the UFC now will see my potential in selling fights and everything like that.”

It’s no surprise that the majority of the MMA community laughed at Danis for his comments about fighting in the Octagon. With that said, Chase Hooper thinks ‘El Jefe’ has a chance. Hooper had this to say on Twitter:

“I hate to say it, but after looking at Izzy’s guy Blood Diamond who is 35 and got signed at 3-0, Dillon being boys with Conor and 2-0 at 30 years old… my guy might get signed… mainly off the Conor part, but still”

Mike Mathetha, also known as ‘Blood Diamond,’ is a former Glory kickboxer and training partner of Israel Adesanya. Since making his UFC debut, the 35-year-old has lost three consecutive fights against Jeremiah Wells, Orion Cosce, and Charles Radtke.

Dillon Danis says he will return to Bellator for one reason

Dillon Danis is still signed to Bellator, which was confirmed during his buildup to the Logan Paul boxing match. As a result, Danis’ contract could be transferred to the new Bellator owners, as the MMA promotion is expected to be bought out soon.

Although nothing is confirmed, there are rumors of PFL buying out Bellator. Therefore, Danis and Jake Paul, who is signed to PFL, could be under the same umbrella for a potential MMA fight. ‘El Jefe’ teased the potential matchup on Twitter by saying:

“PFL has bought Bellator. The only way I'll stay is if they book me against Jake Paul; otherwise, I'm going to the UFC.”

Dillon Danis has fought twice as a professional MMA fighter under the Bellator banner. In those two appearances, the New Jersey native has secured back-to-back first-round submissions. Only time will tell where his next fight will take place.

