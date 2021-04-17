CM Punk reveals why Jake Paul shouldn't underestimate Ben Askren

Former UFC welterweight CM Punk thinks Ben Askren's rigorous mindset may help him edge past Jake Paul. He said Paul shouldn't underestimate his counterpart, considering how credible his wrestling record is.

Paul and Askren are set to share the boxing ring on April 17 in the main event of the PPV card hosted by Triller Fight Club.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, CM Punk weighed in on the chances of Askren getting the better of Jake Paul:

"It's easy to sit on your couch and say that Ben (Askren) isn't a striker. But he's a decorated wrestler at a very very high level in two different sports. Mindset and mentality are a big thing when you're fighting, and Ben has that space. Is Ben gonna come out there and look like Muhammad Ali? No, probably not. But Ben knows what it takes to win a fight, and the skillset in boxing is different; the rules are different. So, he's gonna approach it to the best of his ability, so he can win that fight. I know a lot of people are counting him out, but I don't think anybody should be surprised if he wins," said CM Punk.

Ben Askren has predicted a knockout of Jake Paul in the sixth round of the fight. The much-awaited boxing clash will consist of eight rounds. Paul, on the other hand, expects his bout against Askren to be a one-sided affair. He said 'Funky' will not even be able to successfully land a punch.

What's next for Ben Askren if he beats Jake Paul?

If Ben Askren manages to overpower Jake Paul, it will likely be the most beneficial win of his combat sports career. The 36-year-old will receive the biggest payday of his life's work, and speculation of his potential MMA return will skyrocket as well.

However, Askren has made it clear that he does not plan to return to MMA if he beats Paul. In a recently-conducted 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit, Funky revealed he has no intentions of stepping his foot into the octagon once again.

During a press conference, Ben Askren did suggest he would be open to fighting Jake's older brother, Logan Paul: