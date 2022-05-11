Conor McGregor is being considered for 155lbs title contention despite not having merit, says Daniel Cormier - "You can't roll the guy out there in a wheelchair"

The MMA community began to speculate whether Conor McGregor indeed had a shot at the title the moment news broke that Charles Oliveira would not be the undisputed lightweight champion even if he won against Justin Gaethje.

While recovering from his UFC 264 leg break, the Irishman has successfully maintained his mean streak by keeping up several beefs online. In several deleted and undeleted tweets, McGregor warred on social media with the likes of Nate Diaz, Henry Cejudo, Islam Makhachev, and others.

However, he is still not ready to take the fight to the octagon, according to what Daniel Cormier said in a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC podcast. When Cormier's co-host and McGregor fan Ryan Clark said that no conversation surrounding lightweight and welterweight matchmaking can take place without 'The Notorious', the new UFC Hall-of-Fame inductee pointed out the following:

"He's just not ready. We can't bring him in there with a broken leg. I know you love the guy, Ryan, but you can't roll the guy in there in a wheelchair, bring him out there in crutches to fight against the best fighters in the world."

Continuing on the matter, 'DC' said that despite said injury, McGregor was still being considered for title contention and was being called out by lightweight victors like Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler solely because of his name and fame.

Cormier admitted that it was very much a possibility the the former double-champion is given a title shot upon return, considering the business side of the sport.

"It's crazy to say it, but knowing the ins and outs of this business, if Conor McGregor is truly pushing for a championship fight, and honestly, as things don't change, it becomes more and more likely that he could do that... After Islam, who's the next clear guy? He starts to find himself on the shortlist because of his name recognition, not because of warrant. It's not merit on what Conor McGregor has done lately, but because he's the biggest star in the game still.

Conor McGregor compares his front kick with Anderson Silva's

Despite being on the bench, Conor McGregor had his eyes glued to the lightweight extravaganzas put up at UFC 274. After Charles Oliveira's controversial weight miss the day before, he shared a couple of 'Conor McGregor coming to save the day' memes on his social platforms.

Atulya Aman @atulyaaman Conor McGregor on his way to save #UFC274 main event if Charles Oliviera misses weight. 🛥 Conor McGregor on his way to save #UFC274 main event if Charles Oliviera misses weight. 🛥 https://t.co/fktUNaRwuA

Following Tony Ferguson getting viciously knocked out with a punt by Michael Chandler, McGregor took to Twitter to claim that he was the one to introduce the front kick in the sport.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I call it the “over the bar” kick. Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Go long uncle Frank Go long uncle Frank https://t.co/B4KUNNXFL3 I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face of standing opponents. This is my debut.I call it the “over the bar” kick. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… I was the first to start football punt kicks to the face of standing opponents. This is my debut. I call it the “over the bar” kick. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

When presented with the argument that it was, in fact, Anderson Silva who did so, McGregor backed up his claim as well. He stated that while Silva's was a karate-style kick, his was a Tom Brady-inspired, "good owl fashion American footbal Irish rugby" kick.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA his was karate. Mine was good owl fashion American football Irish rugby Tom Brady bread Ah Anderson’s was differenthis was karate. Mine was good owl fashion American football Irish rugby Tom Brady bread Ah Anderson’s was different 😂 his was karate. Mine was good owl fashion American football Irish rugby Tom Brady bread

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA There you, go clear as day. Anderson Textbook karate technique. McGregor big punt of a football, fuck tkd I tote a 44, Richer than quarterbacks. There you, go clear as day. Anderson Textbook karate technique. McGregor big punt of a football, fuck tkd I tote a 44, Richer than quarterbacks. https://t.co/XPwSQxiL0V

