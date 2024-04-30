Conor McGregor recently weighed in on Rishi Sunak's lack of interest in pursuing a deal with the Irish government regarding asylum seekers.

The British Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the Rwanda deportation proposal and seemed to dismiss the possibility of striking a deal with Dublin. Sunak is increasingly concerned about asylum seekers entering Britain from Northern Ireland.

The United Kingdom intends to initiate the transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda starting in July as part of a strategy to discourage migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats from France.

During a recent interview with ITV News (via BBC), Sunak said:

"We’re not. I’m not interested in that. We’re not going to accept returns from the EU via Ireland when the EU doesn’t accept returns back to France, where illegal migrants are coming from. Of course, we’re not gonna do that."

McGregor, known for his outspokenness on political matters, especially concerning the rising issue of illegal immigration in his homeland of Ireland over recent months, recently voiced criticism against Sunak's remarks on X. 'The Notorious' called upon his fellow countrymen to come together and defend Ireland:

"We have human worms in positions of power. It is closing in on time to activate officially. We have long been ready. In fact, we are born for this. Let's go, Ireland!

Check out Conor McGregor's now-deleted post below:

McGregor is gearing up for his long-awaited return to the octagon after being away for nearly three years. 'The Notorious' is slated to compete in a welterweight showdown against his rival coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Michael Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303.

The pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place during the promotion's annual International Fight Week on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When 'Frostbit Boy' Ruairi McSorley threw his support behind Conor McGregor for Irish presidency

Conor McGregor's rumored political ambitions gained traction when he claimed that Irish authorities unjustly targeted him as a "scapegoat" for a disturbance in Dublin last November.

'The Notorious' argued that the government sought to divert attention from a stabbing incident that sparked anti-immigrant protests and unrest in Ireland's capital last year.

McGregor's contemplation of a presidential run in Ireland appeared to coincide with Ruairi McSorley's aspirations.

During an interview with Sunday Life (via Belfast Telegraph) last December, 'Frostbit Boy' shared his vision of a reimagined Ireland with McGregor as President and himself as Prime Minister:

"I’m suggesting a potential upgrade of many parts of government and the presidency. I’m proposing a people’s leader more separate from the government. Conor McGregor could be a phenomenal President. I would love to meet him to discuss my ideas."