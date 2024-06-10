Conor McGregor reacts to viral Sydney Sweeney clip hilariously memed by UFC fan

Conor McGregor has responded to a Sydney Sweeney meme that's seemingly been adopted to an MMA context by a fan. Taking to X, McGregor suggested that he found the video and audio edit rather amusing.

The 26-year-old Sweeney, a popular American actress, has earned widespread praise for her portrayal of the character Cassie Howard on the hit Hollywood series 'Euphoria.' A scene featuring Cassie (played by Sweeney) crying in the bathroom, featured in Euphoria (Season 2, Episode 7), went viral. It has since been utilized in a number of memes.

A UFC fan has now used the meme template of Sweeney's character weeping and added audio of an individual apparently vocalizing some of McGregor's iconic catchphrases/lines.

The fan indicated that with McGregor set to return to the octagon this month, his girlfriend would be hearing him utter McGregor one-liners in the shower in the coming weeks. The audio in the meme featured an individual saying:

"Who the f**k is that guy? Who the f**k is that? Dana, 50 Gs, baby! Da, da, da, da, da. It's the motherf**king D-O-double-G. You rat! You rat! Where's Noah? F**k the Mayweathers! Your wife is in me DMs."

Check out the McGregor-related MMA-themed meme below:

Among the Conor McGregor references in the short video, the first was a reference to McGregor mocking Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 205 press conference in 2016. In what became an iconic line, McGregor famously said: "Who the f**k is that guy?"

Another reference in the meme was from McGregor's post-fight octagon interview after his UFC debut, a first-round TKO victory over Marcus Brimage in April 2013. The meme also referenced McGregor riding a bicycle while singing 'The Next Episode' (a famous hip-hop track by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and Kurupt). Additionally, it harked back to McGregor famously calling archnemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov a rat and addressing 'The Eagle's' manager Ali Abdelaziz and his reportedly estranged son Noah.

Conor McGregor's verbal onslaught against Floyd Mayweather before their boxing match in Aug. 2017 and his claims about MMA rival Dustin Poirier's wife in July 2021 were also used in the meme. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion responded to the meme by tweeting a laughing emoticon.

UFC great Conor McGregor took Hollywood by storm in 2024

While Sydney Sweeney is well-known for her acting in shows such as 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Euphoria,' Conor McGregor too has garnered praise for his own acting performance. The MMA icon made his Hollywood debut in 'Road House' (2024), a remake of the 1989 cult classic of the same name.

The 2024 movie starred Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist, former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton. McGregor played the menacing antagonist, Knox. The film's action scenes particularly earned Gyllenhaal and McGregor considerable appreciation. Since it's release, it has amassed 80 million viewers, becoming producer Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched film debut of all time. Given the response to the film, it's entirely possible it will get a sequel.

As for Conor McGregor, he has lately implied that he has placed his acting career on the backburner for now, as he's focused on ending his three-year MMA hiatus. McGregor will fight Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024.

Here's more about Sweeney's MMA skills

