Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz accusing him of taking steroids

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been going back-and-forth on Twitter once again. This time, they are exchanging heated words about the use of steroids.

It all started when Conor McGregor posted a tweet about getting tested by USADA twice in the same week. The Irishman expressed his displeasure at the procedure and also called out the organization for no longer naming the athletes who test positive for steroids.

According to McGregor, these individuals are allowed to get away with steroid usage by blaming "tainted supplements" after testing positive.

Usada tested me right before this. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means -

1. They can keep it quiet.

2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted pic.twitter.com/6Vqii96Z4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Conor McGregor also brought up his long-time foe Nate Diaz and insinuated that the Stockton native was cleared by USADA before their fight despite consuming a tainted multivitamin produced by his own nutrition company.

.@JeffNovitzkyUFC how come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore? How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Nate Diaz responded by claiming Conor McGregor had taken steroids, which made him lose in their first fight at UFC 196. He also took a shot at The Irishman's training program, McGregor FAST.

Mgregor fast system

This is what steroids do to u 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/QiSkgTLqcE — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 18, 2021

McGregor is not one to keep quiet after getting accused of using steroids. He not only took a dig at Nate Diaz but also went ahead and highlighted how he has a clean record when it comes to drug testing in the USADA pool.

Well anyways thanks for clearing that up for me Jeff, the silence makes perfect sense. Also where is my usada over 50 clean tests completed jacket I see everyone else get?

I want to wipe my ass with it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

The follow-up tweet:

“Everybody’s on steroids” - Steroid user Nathan Diaz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

As for Nate Diaz's mockery of McGregor FAST, 'The Notorious' was quick to defend his elite training program, which is customized for top-level athleticism.

Conor McGregor called Nate Diaz a 'silly goose' and stated that it was a false claim that McGregor FAST did not work for him at UFC 196. The training program was, in fact, created after that fight to help him bounce back from the loss.

The Irishman shared a picture from their rematch where Nate Diaz's face is busted up and bleeding, implying that it was because of his McGregor FAST training that he was able to inflict damage on the Stockton native.

Silly goose, that was pre @McGregorFast.

McGregor FAST was created in the aftermath of that fight.

Here is an image of a direct result of me following the @McGregorFast program.

Your face left like a bowl of leftover salsa.

Now Download the app you little juice head turkey 🦃 https://t.co/YI5H7N0PD7 pic.twitter.com/g15DDwm6Y1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Will Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fight for a third time?

The Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz rivalry is one for the ages. It not only entertained the fans and made a ton of money, but also took the sport to another level in the mainstream.

Conor McGregor settled the score at UFC 202 where he picked up a majority decision win over Nate Diaz, avenging his submission loss in the first battle. The world has been waiting for a trilogy fight ever since but the two are currently on separate paths.

When Nate Diaz was set to return to the UFC, there were rumors that he might make his comeback against Conor McGregor. However, he has been booked to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 262 while McGregor will get his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

However, given how the fire of the feud still burns between the two, as long as they are in the sport, there is always a possibility of them locking horns inside the Octagon.