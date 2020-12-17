Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has been liking anti-Jake Paul tweets

Coach John Kavanagh reacted to the offensive callout made by Jake Paul towards his student Conor McGregor. The YouTuber posted a video where he insulted McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin.

Kavanagh is considered one of the best MMA coaches in the world, having won the "Coach of the Year" prize in the World MMA Awards in 2017. He is best known for his Brazilian jiu-jitsu excellence, being the first Irish man to receive a black belt in the category.

Following the Twitter reaction to Jake Paul's video - many people considered that the callout trespassed normal provocations made ahead of a fight, coach Kavanagh liked a tweet from another Irish MMA coach that defended his pupil, Conor McGregor.

"[I] would Gladly pay my own way over to the USA and slap this 'DxxkHead' from pillar to post. [A] step too Far insulting Family," wrote Packie Collins in response to Jake Paul.

After the backlash from many people, Jake Paul responded to the criticism noting that Conor McGregor himself is the taunting master when it comes to provoking other fighters ahead of a bout. We saw this behaviour from the Notorious One during his back and forth with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"These people [are] so soft."

Conor McGregor has still not answered Jake Paul's insults. The YouTuber followed the much-criticized video by entering into an argument with UFC president Dana White and pranking Dillon Danis, McGregor's personal friend and training partner.

Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul started his boxing career last year when he stepped into the ring for the first time to defeat fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib. Since then, he has challenged numerous personalities and MMA fighters to test his skills as a pugilist.

Jake Paul considers Conor McGregor to be "the final boss" of his boxing career and has made fighting the former UFC double-champion his "life's mission." However, many people close to McGregor consider that the fight will never happen.

Jake is the youngest of the Paul brothers, who are making unlikely headlines in the combat sports world this year. Besides Jake Paul's second professional boxing win with a brutal knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson, his older brother Logan has made a shocking announcement of a fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

As for Conor McGregor, the UFC star will return to the octagon in January next year, when he will face Dustin Poirier for the second time in his career. In their first encounter, McGregor sent Poirier to the canvas in just under two minutes of action.