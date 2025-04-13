Controversial MMA fighter sides with Colby Covington after 'Chaos' has a heated backstage exchange with Paddy Pimblett

An MMA fighter who loves to play the heel has sided with Colby Covington after Covington’s most recent backstage altercation with Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

Pimblett secured a third-round TKO win over former title challenger Michael Chandler to enter the top 10 lightweight rankings. The Brit plans to compete for the UFC gold in 2026. As for his next outing, he has called out potential opponents like Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Arman Tsarukyan.

Things got heated up backstage at UFC 314, between Pimblett and 'Chaos,' when Covington interrupted the Liverpool native during an interview and mocked him for the quality of opponents he has faced in his UFC career so far.

The California native said:

"You’re fighting scrubs. Guys who are 2-6. You’re a bum. You beat guys who are 2-6, remember that. Remember that, you’re a scrub. You’re a fraud."

Check out Paddy Pimblett and Colby Covington's heated exchange below:

Controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis sided with 'Chaos' and commented in an Instagram post, which highlighted the backstage altercation.

Danis wrote:

"I mean Colby is 100% right"

Paddy Pimblett considers Colby Covington irrelevant

At the UFC 314 post-fight presser, Paddy Pimblett threw more light on the backstage altercation with Colby Covington. Pimblett, who considers Covington to be irrelevant, believes the latter wants to stay in the spotlight with his trash-talk:

"Mr. Irrelevant, trying to stay relevant. The f***ing whopper. He just came over and started chatting s***, because he seen there was a camera. Came over and said, ‘You fight scrubs,’ like lad, he said something about Chandler being 2-4 or something. Isn’t he 2-4 in his last six?"

Pimblett added:

"He’s an absolute bum lad. He’s nearly 40 and trying to stay relevant by talking s*** while there’s a camera there... When there’s a camera there he tries to say something, but he got terrified. We all absolutely terrorised him. Got told to leg it, tried to keep shouting, got told to button up his shirt."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Colby Covington below (3:14):

