Could Israel Adesanya be hinting at UFC trilogy with Alex Pereira after recent “chama” post online? Exploring the possibility

Since Israel Adesanya announced that he would be taking a hiatus from MMA, after losing his title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, he has been called out by several champions.

Notably, 'The Last Stylebender' was called out by Alex Pereira after the Brazilian won the light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. The idea of a third fight between the pair had MMA fans giddy, but Adesanya did not appear overly interested in a clash at 205 pounds.

However, the former champion's recent Instagram story could be hinting at a potential UFC trilogy bout with 'Poatan'. Adesanya posted a photo of his food, with the following caption:

"Chama"

The Portuguese word 'chama' ('flame' in English) has become synonymous with Pereira, who was recently captured leading a crowd chanting the word during a meet-and-greet in Toronto, Canada.

With UFC 300 fast approaching and still without a headlining fight, Adesanya's post may be hinting at a possible return to the sport against Pereira in April. But with Dricus du Plessis' manager also expressing his client's desire to try and appear on the card, 'The Last Stylebender' may face off against the South African.

Dricus du Plessis denies beef with Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis was crowned the middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland via split decision at UFC 297.

'Stillknocks' realized his dream of becoming the first South African UFC champion. But his desire to also be the "first African champion residing on the continent" was something that did not sit well with Israel Adesanya.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander shared his displeasure with du Plessis' comments and sent a fiery message the way of the South African.

After 'Stillknocks' defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, he shared a heated face-off with then-champion Adesanya. But the pair were never officially scheduled to fight due to du Plessis carrying an injury.

Following his recent win over Strickland, 'Stillknocks' called out his rival in his post-fight interview. Upon returning to South Africa, du Plessis was interviewed by SuperSport, where he was asked about his "bad blood" with Adesanya.

The champion said:

"There was never bad blood, for me. He tried to make it that way because I said something that was true and he didn't like it. 'Cause it took his niche. I said it, and here we are. Where did my belt go? Where are we now? We're in South Africa. I am home, and I brought the belt to Africa, where I live."

