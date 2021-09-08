"He's a big side of beef" - Dan Hardy predicts how the Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing match goes

Dan Hardy has given his prediction on what could go down in this weekend's Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing match.

As the minutes tick by before fight night, 'The Outlaw' has given his analysis of what could happen when the former UFC middleweight champion meets the former UFC light heavyweight champion on Saturday night.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Dan Hardy said:

“I have the same opinion with all these crazy boxing matches as I do with all the new Star Wars stuff and all the purists say ‘ah, they shouldn’t make any more Star Wars movies’ and it’s like alright, if you like the original trilogy, if you like your original boxing and mixed martial arts and Muay Thai, then stick with them. But I’ll watch some freak fights! I’ll watch some weird stuff, I don’t mind.

“This isn’t even that weird, it’s Anderson Silva against Tito Ortiz. That could’ve happened in MMA years ago. Anderson Silva is gonna light him up, let’s be honest. I remember training with Tito a while ago and he’s just a big side of beef, let’s be honest. He’s a great wrestler but his striking has always been atrocious. I think Anderson is gonna light him up, make him look really slow and really silly.”

Catch Dan Hardy's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Can Anderson SIlva roll back the years again?

Much of the attention ahead of this weekend is focused on the short notice main event bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. However, there’s also an awful lot of intrigue behind what’s going to happen in the co-main between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

While Ortiz is coming off the back of a somewhat failed political career (despite his election last year), Anderson Silva is on cloud nine after he was able to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a major boxing upset.

There are some ethical questions to be asked with regards to the main event. However, when you put on a matchup like Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz, we really do believe it’s hard to hate it.

As Dan Hardy said, these guys are going to be getting paid significant sums to do this, and if nothing else, chaos is near enough guaranteed.

