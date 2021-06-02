Dana White gives his prediction for the Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley is expected to face YouTube star turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 28. Ahead of the upcoming fight, UFC president Dana White recently revealed his prediction on an episode of the 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' podcast.

While Dana White predicted a knockout win for Tyron Woodley, he was emphatic about Woodley losing a lot of past glory. When asked for a prediction, Dana White told Mike Swick:

"You tell me when was the last time you saw (Tyron) Woodley look like Woodley. I'd have to go with (Tyron) Woodley via knockout. Listen man, Woodley should knock him out but again the Tyron Woodley we talk about that was champ isn't the same f***ing guy he was, you know, four years ago."

Tyron Woodley recently ended his tenure with the UFC following an eight-year run that saw him dominate the UFC's welterweight division for nearly three years.

'The Chosen One' bid farewell to the octagon on a four-fight skid, which started with his welterweight title loss against current champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Tyron Woodley has since dropped back-to-back bouts against top contenders Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque.

Tyron Woodley has opened as a betting underdog against Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is a done deal and both have signed, first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to @arielhelwani.



The 190-pound match is currently slated for August 28, sources say. pic.twitter.com/NL8WItaaXr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2021

Online wagering website SportsBetting.ag on Monday opened Tyron Woodley as a slight underdog at -110, implying a 52% chance of victory for the former welterweight champion. However, the betting line for Woodley has since moved to +125 sizing the former welterweight champion as a slight underdog in his upcoming matchup with Jake Paul.

Meanwhile, the Jake Paul betting line opened at -130 but has since moved to -155, implying a 61% chance of victory of the YouTube star turned celebrity boxer. Another betting site, BetOnline.ag, has Paul as the sizeable favorite at -160 while Woodley is the underdog at +130.

Dana White seriously believes that Tyron Woodley has lost some of his edge and was not surprised with Jake Paul opening as the favorite. White further told Mike Swick:

"Yeah, because it has to do with (Tyron) Woodley's age. And you know, he hasn't won a fight in three years."

Edited by Jack Cunningham