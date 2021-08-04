Dana White reveals how long he thinks Conor McGregor will be out for and weighs in on potential return fight

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on how long Conor McGregor may be out of action and whether he’ll fight Dustin Poirier for a fourth time upon returning.

Back at UFC 264, Conor McGregor lost to Poirier as a result of a broken leg. The injury occurred in the final seconds of the first round and served as a somber end to what had initially been quite a fun trilogy fight.

Will Conor McGregor ever get back to the top?

Many wonder if and when Conor McGregor will return to the octagon, and during a recent interview with UFC Arabia, Dana White gave his own thoughts on the matter.

“That’d be a long time [a fourth fight against Dustin], Conor is gonna be out for a year. That would be a long time to wait. I don’t know. Who knows what the landscape is gonna look like in a year and what’s going on, I don’t know. I’m not even thinking about that. That doesn’t even cross my mind.”

White is right in saying that Conor McGregor is a long way away from competing professionally again, regardless of his plans to compete in a “wheelchair boxing match."

Still, while Dana may claim he’s not even thinking about it, the presence of Conor McGregor in the UFC automatically makes the company better and far more profitable - which the boss is well aware of.

Conor McGregor could do well to get an immediate fight against Dustin Poirier if he does return, especially considering how long it’s been since he’s actually won a fight at lightweight.

“The Diamond” is currently focusing most of his attention on attempting to dethrone Charles Oliveira later this year, opening up the door for a possible fourth showdown for the strap in the future.

It may seem insane to many, but Conor McGregor is a mastermind with regards to making unlikely things happen.

For now, though, it’s all about taking his recovery one step at a time, because going too quickly could prove to be a problem.

