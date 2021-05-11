Dana White will allow Donald Cerrone to have another fight at lightweight, but it may be his last

Donald Cerrone is on the worst skid of his career. The UFC veteran is now 0-5 in his last six bouts, with one no-contest. While this may not be the worst winless skid in UFC history, it's pretty close.

In an interview with Aaron Bronsteter, UFC president Dana White revealed that he would allow 'Cowboy' to have one more fight at lightweight. White confirmed that if Cerrone is unsuccessful, this would be his last fight in the promotion.

"Yeah so Cowboy, again, steps up. Diego [Sanchez] falls out of the fight, he [Cerrone] steps up and takes a last-minute replacement, co-main event. He accepted the Diego fight cause they both said they would fight at 170 [pounds], you know? He [Cerrone] wants to move back down to 55 [155lbs] and get another fight, and I'm gonna let him."

White was then asked if this would be Cerrone's last fight if he's unsuccessful, and the UFC honcho responded in the affirmative.

After the loss to Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26, Donald Cerrone issued a heartfelt statement saying he doesn't want to retire just yet. While he acknowledged that how he may feel and how he performs are different things, 'Cowboy' doesn't want to hang up the gloves just yet. Cerrone also said that he definitely wants to move back down to the 155lbs division.

By the looks of it, Dana White will grant 'Cowboy' his wish.

“Don’t know what to answer you on, ‘Is it that time [to retire]?’ I don’t know. I don’t feel like it, but how I feel and how I perform are two different things, you know?"



"Heartbroken" @Cowboycerrone spoke to @bokamotoESPN after his loss at #UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/qL2fa4TrCp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

Spoke to Cowboy, he tells me this was not his final fight and he doesn't feel done, but acknowledges his performances say otherwise. Said he'll have to watch tape, talk to his team and UFC. Whenever it IS his last fight, he believes he'll make that known before his final walk. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 9, 2021

Who could Donald Cerrone fight next?

It's an interesting thought and one that will have to be considered multiple times over by the matchmakers in the UFC. Given his age and his current skid, they wouldn't want to match 'Cowboy' against a new up-and-comer hungry to prove a point.

Perhaps the best course of action would be to pit Donald Cerrone against another seasoned veteran who's in the twilight of their career. The lightweight division is full of killers, and it would only be too easy to match 'Cowboy' against someone who's extremely dangerous.

The UFC should take the time to figure out who will serve best as Donald Cerrone's possible final opponent in the organization. The veteran is a UFC legend, holding the record for most wins (23), most finishes (16), and most post-fight bonuses (18). But Cerrone's best days are behind him. His final fight will decide how he goes out if he loses.

It would be unfortunate if Donald Cerrone goes down the path of Anderson Silva, losing too many fights consecutively and ultimately forcing Dana White to cut him from the UFC.