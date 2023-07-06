"Desensitizing the audience for the eventual b*ng tape" - Paige VanZant posing X-rated with husband in explicit photo backfires

Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford have ventured into the world of X-rated content, and their efforts have garnered a substantial fanbase. Their Instagram content often portrays them as a besotted power couple, through displays of affection and racy poses.

Their content has garnered a mixed response from fans, with some embracing their boldness while others remaining critical of their approach. Paige VanZant had previously claimed that while NFL star JJ Watt and musician-actor Nick Jonas showed interest in her initially, she chose to pursue a relationship with Austin Vanderford instead.

Their relationship has stood the test of time, and VanZant recently posted an explicit photo with her husband with the caption, "Drip, Drip."

The Instagram post, however, backfired as fans expressed their condemnation and questioned the direction the former MMA fighters have taken. Several fans wrote:

"When the UFC throws you to the sharks and you come out a dolphin."

"You are what's wrong today and part of yesterday and will be still tomorrow. Congrats."

"Society is doomed"

"He forgot his shirt or bra."

"They are both irrelevant fighters that's why they take pictures like this so they can get attention."

"The whole world is making fun of you."

Paige VanZant reveals how she escaped the brink of a wardrobe malfunction in a UFC fight

Paige VanZant recently revealed a close call during one of her UFC bouts that involved the possibility of a major wardrobe malfunction. The American revealed how she escaped the incident that could have exposed her.

VanZant engaged in a fun Q&A session with her fans during one of her Instagram live sessions. A curious fan asked her to compare the impact between a wardrobe malfunction and an accidental fart in an MMA fight. In her candid response, she recounted a nerve-wracking incident from the time she fought Felice Herrig, where her top was accidentally pulled down by one of her opponent's kicks.

Speaking about the incident, Paige VanZant stated [via: marca.com]

"I've been very close to a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of a crazy fight with Felice Herrig. I was standing up, and she upkicked towards me as she was on her back, and her heel got stuck in my top, pulling it down. Instead of focusing on fighting, I was preoccupied with extracting her foot from my bra, ensuring I wouldn't expose myself to everyone."

VanZant hasn't competed professionally since her fight against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship). She transitioned to bare-knuckle fighting following her stint in the UFC. The 29-year-old has also dabbled in professional wrestling, appearing for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on their Dynamite program.

