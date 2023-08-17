"Did you cheat on her after?" - Conor McGregor letting himself get serenaded while on dinner with Dee Devlin sparks wild social media outrage

Following his high-profile appearance at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight, Conor McGregor spent some quality time with his fiancee Dee Devlin at LUIGI Cannes, a piano bar in France.

Conor McGregor's cozied-up images with Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges at the Anthony Joshua fight sparked rumors of infidelity. McGregor, who's the father of three children with Dee Devlin, was also spotted bringing an actress and other women back to the hotel after an afterparty at Reign nightclub in Piccadilly.

With rumors of McGregor cheating on his fiancee still fresh, the Irishman recently posted a series of images from a date night with Devlin. As part of their date night, the couple was serenaded by a female singer who graced the evening with a beautiful rendition of 'If I Ain't Got You' by Alicia Keys. McGregor captioned the post:

"King and Queen Date night! #Proper"

While the post may have erased doubts about cheating for some fans, others still saw it as an opportunity to criticize Conor McGregor.

"Did you cheat on her after?"

Another fan pointed out:

"She grabbed his arm when the lady started serenading him."

Yet another fan wrote:

"LMAO, he had to make up for his night out with the beer girls."

Ebanie Bridges fires back at haters for bold outfit choice alongside Conor McGregor

Ebanie Bridges remains resolute in the face of criticism, unflinchingly addressing her haters after joining Conor McGregor at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight.

Sporting a daring ring girl outfit, Bridges attracted attention for her appearance and her connection with McGregor, sparking rumors about their nature of association.

The Australian-born boxer recently clarified that their joint presence was solely in the context of promoting Forged Stout, dispelling any misconceptions.

In a recent Twitter post, Bridges boldly conveyed her indifference towards public opinions, reiterating her stance, writing:

"Shoutout to everyone talking about me and @TheNotoriousMMA & @ForgedStout. Especially the haters cos u guys r talking the loudest. Appreciate you promoting us & the @ForgedStou. Absolute legends. ILY [I love you]. A couple more pics for you. #ConorMcgregor #EbanieBridges #FRGDArmy."

Check out the tweet below:

