Did Dana White “hang-up” video call after seeing Conor McGregor on screen? Ex-NELK Boy’s claims raises questions about UFC duo’s current relationship

Former NELK Boy member Bob Menery recently made a startling revelation, alleging that Dana White abruptly ended a video call upon sighting Conor McGregor's presence on the screen.

'The Notorious' is currently immersed in promoting his upcoming film, 'Road House', where he shares the screen with Jake Gyllenhaal. Adding to his busy schedule, McGregor made a recent appearance at Little Woodrow's bar in Austin, Texas, last week for a UFC 299 watch party and fan meet-up, where he unexpectedly encountered Menery.

During a recent episode of the OverDogs podcast, the former NELK Boy recounted his experience interacting with McGregor and opting to FaceTime the UFC CEO while in his company. However, Menery asserted that as soon as the Irishman appeared on-screen, White promptly ended the call:

"I FaceTimed Dana while he was there, and I don't know their relationship; I don't know I was just f**king zapping, and it was like Conor was just sitting there with a big smile, like grinning at him on the FaceTime, and I think Dana just hung up, and it was pretty funny."

Menery went on and suggested that he believed White, his close friend, accidentally ended the call, but not for any reason related to the former two-division UFC champion. The 36-year-old sportscaster disclosed that he often teases the UFC's head honcho, even bombarding him with video calls late at night.

Check out Bob Menery's comments below:

Almost three years have elapsed since McGregor's last octagon appearance, which was his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite widespread speculation about his return, no official date has been confirmed.

'The Notorious' has expressed his desire to face Michael Chandler on June 29 for the UFC's International Fight Week main event, yet White has repeatedly refuted these assertions, suggesting that any delays are due to McGregor himself. White also emphasized that McGregor's financial prosperity adds intricacy to his potential return.

When NELK Boy SteveWillDoIt's extravagant slot machine expenditures surprised Dana White

Dana White was once left utterly astounded by Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt's (real name Stephen Deleonardis) gambling escapades.

During their time at the Red Rock Casino in Paradise, Nevada, last May, the UFC CEO pondered the extent of the YouTuber's slot machine spending:

"How much? $10,000? Did he spend $10,000 on slot machines? How the f**k is that even possible ?"

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:30):