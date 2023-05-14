Did Gina Mazany fight UFC alum Pearl Gonzalez? Recent record of the female fighter accused of cheating on husband

Former UFC fighters Pearl Gonzalez and Gina Mazany, who has been recently accused by her ex-husband of having an affair, came face to face not that long ago.

But interestingly, their encounter did not take place inside the octagon. Mazany and Gonzalez recently went toe-to-toe in a boxing match under Jorge Masvidal's boxing promotion event Gamebred Boxing 4. The event took place on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and was headlined by a clash between former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

The fight between 'Danger' and Pearl Gonzalez was a close affair that ended with a majority decision victory for Mazany. However, the outcome of the fight did not sit well with some fight fans, who thought that 'The Chi-Town Princess' should have gotten her hand raised instead.

One Twitter user said that she did not agree with the judges' decision for the fight.

"The only thing I’m committed to making y’all understand about Gina Mazany is that despite what the score cards said she absolutely did NOT beat Pearl Gonzalez."

There were others who seemed to share the same sentiment and let it be known in the comments section:

Who did 'Danger' recently fight other than Pearl Gonzalez? Gina Mazany affair, current records, and more

Gina Mazany began her professional MMA career in August 2008 and stacked four wins back-to-back. This impressive run resulted in 'Danger' competing in the UFC. In her first UFC stint, the 34-year-old fought four times but won only one of her fights.

Following her UFC fight in March 2019, Mazany went on to explore other options but returned to the UFC a year later for her second run. Unfortunately, the second stint also did not go well for 'Danger' as she managed to secure only one victory in four fights.

The 34-year-old then parted ways with the organization and went on to compete in in FAC. Mazany took on Elizabeth Schroder in December 2022 and edged out a split decision victory. After that, 'Danger' ventured into the world of boxing and competed against Pearl Gonzalez.

Gina Mazany recently made headlines when her husband, Tim Elliott, accused her of cheating on him with his teammate Kevin Croom.

"You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina mazany."

