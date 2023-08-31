"Didn't land a single takedown" - Former UFC heavyweight feels Erin Blanchfield's performance against Taila Santos isn't worthy of a title shot

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Erin Blanchfield’s latest win might not be worthy of a title shot.

On Saturday, August 26th, Blanchfield fought on the main card of UFC Singapore against former title challenger Taila Santos. The top-ranked women’s flyweights went all three rounds in a close fight, with ‘Cold Blooded’ emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of her win, Blanchfield called for a title shot against the winner of Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, who fight on September 16th. Although most people agree, Brendan Schaub voiced a different opinion during the latest episode of Schaub Show:

“I hear people saying, ‘Oh, Erin Blanchfield deserves a title shot after this. She’s won six in a row. We wanna see her against the winner of Alexa Grasso and [Valentina] Shevchenko.’ Even though they’ve won six in a row, can you give someone a title shot after a performance like that? Didn’t land a single takedown. What did she go, 0/14 on takedowns? She’s won a ton in a row, so I get her resume. You don’t wanna knock her for this.”[9:37-10:35]

Erin Blanchfield made her UFC debut in September 2021 with a professional MMA record of 6-1. Since then, the 24-year-old has emerged as a potential future world champion by winning six consecutive fights, including three inside the distance.

Brendan Schaub claims Erin Blanchfield’s win against Taila Santos was a ‘good learning experience’

Erin Blanchfield has dominated her opponents thus far in the Octagon. With that said, there is a hefty step up in competition when fighting the top women’s flyweight contenders like Taila Santos, Alexa Grasso, and Valentina Shevchenko.

Therefore, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub believes Blanchfield will significantly benefit from the experience gained against Santos. Schaub had this to say during the same episode of Schaub Show:

“I think it was a good learning experience for her. She went all the rounds, kinda down on the scorecards I thought there for a second. You look at the division, I could see it [a title shot]. Usually, you want some impressive performance, a finish, or something like that, in order to get a title shot. She might just be undeniable at this point.”[10:35-10:54]

Erin Blanchfield’s next opponent could change depending on the outcome between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. On September 16, the world-class women’s flyweight fighters will meet in the main event of UFC Noche.

In March of this year, Grasso submitted Shevchenko in the fourth round to shockingly become the 125-pound queen.

It should also be noted that Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas will co-headline UFC Paris on September 2. The winner of that fight could also be in contention for the next women's flyweight title shot.