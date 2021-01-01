Dillon Danis mocks Jake Paul's 'chunky' frame in Instagram jibe

The feud between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul is not going away anytime soon. In the latest jibe at the Youtube star-turned-boxer, Danis pointed out that Jake looked ‘chunky’.

Dillon Danis took to his Instagram story and added an old photo of Jake Paul apparently vomiting in a hotel washroom with a lady friend. However, as with all IG stories, it disappears after a bit and is unavailable for embedding. This is not the first time that Dillon Danis has taken a dig at the younger Paul brother.

imagine this guy saying you’re scared 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hjstxo4BT8 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 24, 2020

The feud between the two started when Jake Paul recently knocked out Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV. Paul then mentioned that he plans on taking out everyone in Conor McGregor’s team - including Dillon Danis - before fighting tthe Irishman in the boxing ring.

Danis did not take kindly to this call-out and the two have indulged in a scathing rivalry on social media since then. The jibes have included personal attacks as well as a drive-by water balloon attack by Jake Paul on Dillon Danis.

Will Dillon Danis fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring?

The bitterness between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul was further fuelled when Bellator chief Scott Coker commented that Jake Paul can defeat Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

Coker had earlier confirmed that he is interested in signing both the Paul brothers to the promotion and hosting boxing matches.

Interestingly Dillon Danis is signed with Coker’s promotion and has two wins from his two outings so far with Bellator.

This is not Danis’ first internet feud though. He has been engaged in a separate war of words with MMA promoter Ali Abdelaziz. Danis was the primary instigator of the UFC 229 brawl when Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon to attack him after his fourth-round submission win against Conor McGregor.

Danis has been a close associate and BJJ coach of Conor since the Irishman lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 196. Similar to the ‘The Notorious one’, Danis too loves to trash talk and take personal jibes at his rivals.

Let us know in the comments if you would like to see him and Jake Paul in the boxing ring.