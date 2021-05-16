Dillon Danis reacts to Charles Oliveira being crowned the new UFC lightweight champion

Dillon Danis doesn't seem very happy with Charles Oliveira being crowned the new UFC lightweight champion. Danis, who is the training partner of Conor McGregor, took a dig at Oliveira moments after his knockout victory over Michael Chandler in the main event at UFC 262. Labeling Charles Oliveira as a 'fake' champion, Dillon Danis wrote on Twitter:

"fake champion nobody cares"

fake champion nobody cares 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 16, 2021

However, Danis did not stop at that and followed up with an even more disrespectful tweet. Directly addressing the UFC lightweight champion, Dillon Danis further wrote:

"literally s**t Charles Oliveira i’d wipe my a** wit you."

literally shit Charles Oliveira i’d wipe my ass wit you. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 16, 2021

Charles Oliveira posted a second-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 headliner to grab the vacant UFC lightweight strap. Oliveira posted a stunning comeback after nearly getting finished in the first round, having been dropped by Chandler. However, 'Do Bronx' survived the onslaught and came out fresh in the second round, catching Chandler with an early left hook that eventually led to the end of the contest.

Dillon Danis is not new to social media beefs

Dillon Danis has a constant social media presence which is annoying to many. The BJJ practitioner has repeatedly initiated and got involved in feuds with athletes from other disciplines.

Danis has recently been involved in a Twitter war with Michael Bisping, and the UFC Hall of Famer has called Danis out for seeking attention. It started with Dillon Danis jumping into the fray while Bisping was replying to a fan. Taking a jibe at Michael Bisping, Dillon Danis wrote on Twitter-

“You cried when i called you out straight b***h you are wait till i see you in person.”

Glad you caught it hahahaa.

Man that’s funny. That little weasel attention whore is really threatening me in a street fight? Haha I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys but I’m undefeated on the mean streets of clitheroe! https://t.co/27Jdn7CjBM — michael (@bisping) May 2, 2021

Though 'El Jefe' was quick to remove his tweet, fans had already taken a screenshot of it. This instantly incited a response from Michael Bisping, and 'The Count' wrote-

“Glad you caught it hahahaa. Man that’s funny. That little weasel attention wh**e is really threatening me in a street fight? Haha I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys but I’m undefeated on the mean streets of clitheroe!"