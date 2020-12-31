Dillon Danis reveals why Ali Abdelaziz's FBI code name was 'Tap Out'

The war of words between Ali Abdelaziz and Dillon Danis has no end in sight, it seems. In the latest jibe at Ali Abdelaziz, Dillon Danis brought up accusations of the founder of Dominance MMA of being a police informant. He also referred to Abdelaziz’s MMA record saying that Egyptian was code-named ‘Tap Out’ by the FBI due to all his submission losses.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter to hurl the latest insult at Abdelaziz. Danis was replying to Ali who had earlier stated that Danis sounded like Colby Covington.

Dillon Danis posted a snipshot of an article in his tweet, that stating Ali Abdelaziz was an informant with NYPD and FBI between 2003 – 2010. The article also mentions that the Egyptian code-named ‘Dolphin’ by the NYPD due to how his voice sounded.

Danis is known for his brash and outspoken attitude which has irked many fighters in the past. He has recently been involved in a war of words with brothers Logan and Jake Paul.

Danis currently fights in Bellator and has two wins to his credit. Additionally, Dillon Danis is a BJJ master and has a black belt in the discipline.

Dillon Danis' previous verbal attacks on Ali Abdelaziz

This tweet is not the first time Dillon Danis has taken a dig at Ali Abdelaziz.

A few days ago Danis posted a picture of Danis meeting with the outgoing US President Donald Trump and accused him of having multiple passports.

Advertisement

The rivalry between the two started when the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor was announced for UFC 229.

Danis has been Conor’s BJJ coach since ‘the Notorious one’ lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

Abdelaziz, on the other hand, is one of the best managers in MMA and has been with Khabib for an extended period.

Dillon Danis’ biggest claim to fame just might be as the instigator of the post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

He had irked Khabib to such an extent throughout the fight that the champion jumped out of the octagon and attacked Danis after he defeated Conor McGregor.

It is apparent from these exchanges that the bad blood between the two factions is still not over even after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA.