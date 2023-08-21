Dillon Danis takes a shot at Dana White for the UFC president's comment on Logan Paul fight 

Dillon Danis recently leveled a shot at Dana White for the UFC president's comments on 'El Jefe's' upcoming clash against Logan Paul. After years of going back and forth on social media Danis and Paul are finally scheduled to clash on October 14 in Manchester.

White was asked about the booking during the post-fight media scrum at UFC 292 which went down at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday. While the UFC president personally claims to have a liking for Paul, he doesn't think very highly of the booking. The 54-year-old said:

"I like Logan. I like Logan, a lot. Great kid. Who in this room thinks that's a great fight? Raise your hand please if him and Dillon Danis is a great fight? I know wh he's fighting. Nobody? Not one guy?"

Danis took a slight dig at Dana White for his latest comments, hinting that nobody countered the UFC head honcho out of fear of losing their jobs. 'El Jefe' wrote:

"If someday raised there hand they know they would of been fired on the spot Imao"

Expand Tweet

It must be noted that Dillon Danis, who dug up Logan Paul's fiancee's past without any hesitation, was careful enough to not cross any boundaries with Dana White. Danis also claimed to have been gifted his first boxing gloves by White in a follow-up tweet. The former Bellator fighter wrote:

"Fun Fact : @danawhite got me my first boxing gloves in 2010 – a pair of Winning ones made from beautiful leather. I still have them today."

Dillon Danis draws inspiration from Conor McGregor insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov's wife

Dillon Danis has been relentlessly posting pictures of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal with her previous partners on social media. 'El Jefe' recently compared his mental warfare to Conor McGregor's in the lead-up to the Dubliner's UFC 229 clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Notorious' had infamously dragged 'The Eagle's' wife into the mix, calling her a 'towel'. Danis is now drawing inspiration from his close friend and training partner to level shots at Paul's fiancee. The former Bellator slugger recently said on the Full Send podcast:

“It’s the same thing, we’re selling [the fight]. You gotta sell the fight. That’s the whole part of it, you know. I don’t know, I don’t think I went too far. I think that with the girl, it’s hard when they are in your ear.”

Catch Danis' comments below:

Catch all of our UFC 292 updates, results and coverage here