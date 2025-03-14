  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Does he fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev?" - Jon Anik predicts Alex Pereira's MMA future following UFC 313 loss

"Does he fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev?" - Jon Anik predicts Alex Pereira's MMA future following UFC 313 loss

By Subham
Modified Mar 14, 2025 11:54 GMT
UFC commentator weighs in on Alex Pereira
UFC commentator weighs in on Alex Pereira's (left) future and if he would fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis (middle) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC commentator Jon Anik has mapped out Alex Pereira’s potential UFC future after his recent title loss and assessed if 'Poatan' could face UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Ad

At UFC 313, 'Poatan' was dethroned by top contender Magomed Ankalaev by unanimous decision.

Heading into this championship bout, there were worries about the Brazilian’s off camp distractions and how Ankalaev, because of his well-roundedness, was the toughest opponent to date for 'Poatan'.

Although Pereira managed to avoid takedowns, he compromised on his striking during the bout, which cost him the contest.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Talks of an immediate rematch are ongoing and have been seconded by UFC CEO Dana White and both the fighters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Anik, in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, first stated that 'Poatan’s' recent loss demands an immediate rematch. With that, a potential bout with middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis looks to be off the charts for now.

However, if Pereira had won at UFC 313, with no more contenders to face at light heavyweight, the Brazilian could have locked horns with 'Stillknocks'.

Du Plessis called out 'Poatan' at UFC 312 after beating Sean Strickland in a rematch. With that in mind, Anik thinks if the former UFC kingpin was not dethroned at UFC 313, he could have fought the middleweight champion.

Ad

'Stillknocks' is expected to defend his strap against unbeaten contender Khamzat Chmiaev later this year.

The American commentator, who wants an immediate rematch for now before any other possibility for 'Poatan', had this to say:

"Does he fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev? So he is still the man, he is still going to be big fight chasing, but I think the immediate rematch is the thing that we all need to see right now."
Ad

Check out Jon Anik's comments about Alex Pereira below (5:12):

youtube-cover
Ad

Alex Pereira had a condition to fight Dricus du Plessis

At UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland via unanimous decision. Alex Pereira was cornering Strickland for the fight. In the post-fight octagon interview, the South African champ called out 'Poatan'.

In an interview with New York Post Sports, Pereira said that he wants to fight Du Plessis at light heavyweight as has no plans to move back to middleweight again:

Ad

About that, he said:

'It would definitely be a 205 pounds. I've said it before, I don't want to cut down to 185 pounds anymore. It's just too complicated for the weight cut.''

Check out Alex Pereira's comment about a potential bout with Dricus du Plessis below (4:04):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी