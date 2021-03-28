Dominick Reyes trolls rival Jon Jones' attempts to get a big payday for Francis Ngannou super-fight

Dominick Reyes has taken a sharp dig at former foe Jon Jones for demanding a massive payday to fight recently-crowned heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Reyes took to Twitter to claim Jon Jones demands absurd amounts of money to avoid fighting tough opponents inside the octagon. Reyes, who dropped a controversial decision in his fight against Jones, accused 'Bones' of pricing his way out of a rematch. He claimed Jones will do the same thing this time around with Francis Ngannou.

However, if the fight does come to fruition, Dominick Reyes made it clear he wants Ngannou to demolish Jon Jones.

Jon during fight negotiations 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/bohhTlGsSH — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 28, 2021

Congrats homie! @francis_ngannou What a performance! Calm cool collected and deadly! Now take care of that scrub @JonnyBones he priced is way outta our rematch, he’s probably gonna try and do the same with you, but if he does man up plz put this fool in the dirt! #cagejustice — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 28, 2021

After Francis Ngannou destroyed Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion, Jon Jones indicated he is game to make his heavyweight debut against Ngannou. This seemed to get fight fans worked up, eagerly awaiting confirmation of a title fight between Jones and Ngannou.

Jon Jones wants to get paid like Conor McGregor but will Dana White oblige?

Even Jon Jones' former foe Daniel Cormier seems to think Ngannou vs. Jones is the fight that makes the most sense in the heavyweight division at the moment. However, Jones later said that he wants to get paid handsomely for a potential clash against Ngannou.

In a tweet he later deleted, Jon Jones claimed he wants a payday similar to that of the biggest money-spinner in the UFC - Conor McGregor:

"I'll take the fight. I have always taken the fight. I'm just hoping we can actually do business this time. I want a boat too, haha, when can a brother get a piece of the pie?"

It remains to be seen whether UFC President Dana White will give in to Jones' demands of a massive payday to fight Ngannou. There is no lack of contenders in the heavyweight division at the moment.

Derrick Lewis is on a good run of form, having recently beaten a top-contender in Curtis Blaydes, and there's no reason why he shouldn't be able to fight for the title against a man he's beaten in the past. There is also the possibility of a trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Who do you think Francis Ngannou will make his first title defense against? Sound off in the comments.