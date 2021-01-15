'Don't let anyone write checks for you' - Mike Tyson gives boxing sensation Ryan Garcia two pieces of advice

Mike Tyson gave a piece of advice to rising boxing star Ryan Garcia: sign your own checks. The former boxing heavyweight champion believes that pugilists should be independent of managers.

Tyson, who returned from retirement in 2020, learned how to deal with money during his career. Nowadays, he has a reputation as a successful businessman and promoter, with a cannabis company that earns as much as $1 million a month and his recently launched 'Legends Only League.'

In an interview with Brendan Schaub in his YouTube channel 'Bellow the Belt,' Tyson advised Ryan Garcia to see himself as the main product. Using an analogy, 'Iron' Mike explained that boxers have an illusion that they depend on promoters, but in reality, it is the other way around.

"I advise them [that] the only thing they need to have is a lawyer and a trainer. That is all he [Ryan Garcia] needs. And if he wants to, you know, be generous and break off his friends and stuff; it is on him, he writes the check, no one writes checks for him," said Tyson. "It is all about the product, but the product is a prostitute; the product believes that it needs a pimp that makes money. The product does not have beliefs in itself, [but it is] the product that makes the money for the pimp."

Asked if he believes that Ryan Garcia should fire Oscar de la Hoya - a former boxing champion and owner of 'Golden Boy Promotions,' which manages Ryan Garcia's career - Mike Tyson was dismissive.

"No, but I wonder if he looks at his bank account, is he happy with it? Maybe, if he looks at it, maybe he has millions, but is he happy with that? Does he believe he should have more? Or is he afraid to look at his bank account to deal with reality?" questioned Tyson. "I know this: he should be writing his own checks; no one should be writing checks for him. Thank you for working for us."

Is Ryan Garcia versus Dillon Danis happening?

Interim WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia

Following Ryan Garcia's TKO victory over Luke Campbell earlier this month, Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis reminded everyone of his old rivalry with the boxing sensation.

Danis has an ongoing feud with YouTuber Jake Paul, who has a good relationship with Ryan Garcia. The interim WBC lightweight champion has tweeted threats to Danis in the past.

I’m going to MMA to knock out Dillion “whoever that is” Danis — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) June 30, 2020

The beef started after Danis challenged Ryan Garcia for a boxing bout followed by an MMA fight. According to the Bellator welterweight, that would show Ryan Garcia "the difference between a match and a real fight."