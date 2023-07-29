"Every fight could potentially be his last" - Will Stipe Miocic retire if he beats Jon Jones? Anthony Smith reveals private talk with former champ

Jon Jones will take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November for the undisputed title in one of the most epic heavyweight fights in recent memory.

Miocic has not competed since March 2021, when he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou in brutal fashion at UFC 260. Given that he will turn 41 years old in August, there is speculation as to how much longer Miocic will keep fighting.

Anthony Smith, a former opponent of Jon Jones, recently shared details of a private conversation he had with Miocic about possibly retiring.

'Lionheart' initially stated that should the Ohio native defeat 'Bones', there was no way he would retire. But upon second thought, Smith said this:

"Scratch that. I asked Stipe two weeks ago, 'Is [UFC 295] your last fight?' Stipe says that for the last handful of years, every fight could potentially be his last fight. It just depends on how he feels. But I am of the opinion that if he beats Jones, just what an incredible place to be, do you really hang 'em up after that? You know how much money he would leave on the table if you retire after beating Jones. I think that would probably be the storybook ending."

Watch the interview below from 7:55:

Stipe Miocic is the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history, holding records for the most title defenses and most consecutive title defenses among several others.

Jon Jones has previously stated that he believes Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time, which is part of the motivation behind 'Bones' wanting to face the former champion, and beat him.

Michael Bisping shares surprising take on hypothetical fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's first-round knockout win against Marcin Tybura put the heavyweight division on notice. Following his win, Aspinall laid out his two-fight plan to become the UFC heavyweight champion, and called out Jon Jones in the process.

Aspinall has collected five performance bonuses in six wins in the UFC, the Mancunian appears to be on a one-way path to a heavyweight title fight.

Michael Bisping, a former UFC champion-turned-commentator, recently shared his thoughts on how Tom Aspinall would match up against Jon Jones. 'The Count' surprised many with his prediction, saying this:

"Jones is the heavyweight champion... He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good."

Watch the video below from 0:50: