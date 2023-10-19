Exclusive: UFC 294 fighter details hilarious tweet about Gordon Ramsey’s restaurant which earned him a friendship with the famed chef

UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott will take on rising challenger Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 294 this weekend. The 36-year-old is fueled by his desire to secure a path to the UFC championship, and a victory over Mokaev represents a crucial stride toward that coveted title.

In an exclusive conversation with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA leading up to UFC 294, Elliott delved into a bunch of topics, spanning his aspirations for the flyweight title and his list of desired opponents within the division.

However, what truly added a unique twist to Elliott's journey was his unexpected and humorous interaction on social media, where he garnered the attention and friendship of renowned British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay.

This unexpected connection is rooted in Ramsay's avid interest in MMA, most famously showcased when he attended the electrifying spectacle of Conor McGregor's first fight with his arch-nemesis, Nate Diaz, at UFC 196.

Elliott elaborated on his friendship with Ramsay during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, shedding light on this unexpected alliance. He stated:

"A long time ago when I was in Vegas, during one of my first few UFC fights, I went to his restaurant and I tweeted to him that the restaurant was really good but the tables were high and the chairs sunk in. So I felt like a little kid with the table up to my chin. I tweeted that and the next time I went in there it was different."

Elliott added:

"I watch him a lot during fight camp like Hotel Hell and all... Food shows during fight camp and I follow him on Instagram and he was already following me. So every single fight I message him and we message back and forth. But I let him know that every fight I have two tickets waiting for him."

Tim Elliott details funny incident involving Muhammad Mokaev's security at UFC 294

Tim Elliott has been on an impressive run, picking up four victories in his last five fights inside the octagon. He will be looking forward to making a strong statement this weekend at UFC 294 against a rising contender like Muhammad Mokaev, who has been undefeated in his first four fights under the UFC banner.

Elliott likes to engage in the usual pre-fight banter and jest to hype up a fight. While he never crosses the line intentionally, some fighters in the past have misconstrued his statements.

Detailing a funny incident from UFC 294 involving Muhammad Mokaev and his security in the aforementioned exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tim Elliott stated:

"They have security detail on me here for Mokaev. I've never had security follow me around anywhere I went and they let me know it's because of him... And then his security guard and my security guard, and me him, and all his team ended up in the same elevator and we were all laughing and hugging. My security guard was like,' Who's that?' And I was like, 'That's my opponent'... The back-and-forth is all part of the dance and I really like that."