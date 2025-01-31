"F*ck anyone that thinks like him" - MMA X erupts as UFC veteran, often labeled an anti-semite, empathizes with Bryce Mitchell's H*tler debacle

Bryce Mitchell’s comments on the ArkanSanity Podcast about Adolf H*tler have triggered a massive uproar in the MMA world. The UFC featherweight defended the German dictator, calling him a “good guy” and denying the Holocaust.

Mitchell's views were widely condemned, including a stern statement from UFC CEO Dana White, who described his comments as "disgusting" and "ignorant." White emphasized that Hitler’s actions, including the deaths of six million Jews during World War II, are irrefutable historical facts, and anyone defending him is “a moron.”

However, this statement didn't quell the controversy. Many MMA fans and journalists are calling for Mitchell to be banned, while others like former UFC fighter Jake Shields, known for his anti-Semitic views, defended Mitchell's right to free speech. He took to X and wrote:

"Almost every MMA journalist is calling for Bryce Mitchell to be fired over his comments on H*tler. These are the same dorks who wore masks and were angry when the UFC was doing shows during COVID. UFC say they are a free-speech platform so we will see if they actually are."

Check out Jake Shields' X post below:

Several fans from the MMA community voiced their disapproval of Shields' comment, writing:

"Free Speech isn’t Free from Repercussions. F*ck him and f*ck anyone that thinks like him."

"Freedom of speech is different from freedom of consequences from speech."

"Weird look, sticking your neck out for someone who was praising H*tler."

"He has the right to be an idiot. Cancel culture needs to stop."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jake Shields siding with Bryce Mitchell. [Screenshots courtesy: @jakeshieldsajj on X]

Jan Blachowicz confronts Bryce Mitchell's comments about H*tler

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz responded to Bryce Mitchell’s controversial comments on H*tler with a strong invitation. Blachowicz challenged Mitchell to join him on an educational tour in Poland, starting in Warsaw, which was devastated in 1945 during World War 2.

The tour would include visits to memorials for victims of Nazi executions, the ex-Ghetto area, Palmiry, and Auschwitz, where over one million people were killed. Blachowicz claimed that several members of his family were directly affected by the Holocaust. He invited Mitchell on X to witness the atrocities first-hand, writing:

"Hey Bryce Mitchell, since you are so good at research I invite you to take a little educational tour. We'll start in Warsaw, which was nearly razed to the ground in 1945. You will see many memorial plaques commemorating the public executions of civilians."

Check out Jan Blachowicz's X post below:

