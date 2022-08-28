"Usman losing will start a chain reaction of Izzy and Francis losing too, all by vicious KO" - Fans debate whether Tai Tuivasa has a chance against Francis Ngannou should he beat Ciryl Gane in Paris

Tai Tuivasa will take on former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, when the UFC makes its debut in Paris at Accor Arena on September 3.

“Bon Gamin” is coming off a title-unification loss to current champ Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in January, while Tuivasa continued his four-fight winning streak, KO'ing Derrick Lewis with his elbow in his last fight.

Fans have now discussed the possibility of Tuivasa stunning the Frenchman in his own backyard to earn a title shot against Ngannou. But there are varying opinions about how a fight against 'The Predator' could turn out for the Aussie.

One fan believes Tai Tuivasa will have to take the fight to Ngannou:

"If Tai can get in close and make it a dogfight he has a very good chance [of winning]. The issue arises when Francis has almost 10 inches of reach advantage and in close Francis is the better wrestler."

Another fan gave his theory on how Kamaru Usman's shock loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 could start a domino effect:

"Usman losing will start a chain reaction of Izzy and Francis losing their belts, all by vicious KO."

Some fans believe Tai Tuivasa will not be able to get past the first hurdle next Saturday:

"I don’t see him beating Gane nor Ngannou, however he has a chance against anyone in the division."

Fans had their say on a potential fight between Tai Tuivasa and champion Francis Ngannou

A fan stated that people underappreciate the Australian's talent and that his leg-kick game can do severe damage:

"People are counting out Tuivasa too much. Tai has monstrous leg kicks and if he can land them it'll slow Gane's footwork down a lot which would let Tai do his nasty clinch and punches. That being said I'd still pick Gane to win but I wouldn't be surprised if Tai wins."

Ciryl Gane opens up on gameplan against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Gane has been in training camp, honing his technical superiority to stop Tuivasa's unbeaten run. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Gane added that his opponent poses a serious threat in one particular aspect:

"He's really dangerous every time at middle distance. It's really hard to fight with him at middle distance. So, you know already I have good footwork. I can keep my distance, so you know already what I'm gonna do."

Watch Ciryl Gane discuss the matchup with Tai Tuivasa below:

It's a clash of styles- Gane's finesse and physicality against fearless Tuivasa's will.

Gane is hoping to return to title contention with a win in his home country. However, Tuivasa has shown that he is capable of beating anyone in the heavyweight division and is high on confidence after the Lewis fight.

Watch pictures of Ciryl Gane preparing for his fight with Tai Tuivasa below:

