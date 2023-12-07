Fans react as Dana White hilariously steps in to settle Shaquille O’Neal vs. Charles Barkley beef in Power Slap

UFC CEO Dana White recently proposed a unique solution to settle the long-standing banter between basketball legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.

Recently, during the latest episode of 'Inside the NBA' on TNT, O'Neal trolled Barkley, mocking his position on the all-time scoring list while discussing Kevin Durant surpassing Kareem Olajuwon. Ranked 8th on the list, O'Neal playfully took a jab at Barkley, who believed he was just a few spots down but was placed at No. 29.

During the banter, Barkley and O'Neal seemingly agreed to settle the friendly feud on Dana White's latest venture, Power Slap League. Barkley stated:

“Dana White going to hook us up with slap fest. Do I get to go first? As long as I get to go first. Once I hit you, you going to drop like a sack of potatoes.”

White was seemingly delighted by the idea and proposed a date and time for the event on Instagram:

"@shaq vs Charles Barkley. Feb 9th Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas @powerslap #PowerSlap6 is LIVE & FREE on Rumble @nbaontnt"

Dana White doubles down on the dominance of social media metrics of Power Slap League

Dana White boldly asserted the social media supremacy of the Power Slap League, declaring that the organization had outshone global pop sensation Taylor Swift in terms of Instagram popularity.

The UFC CEO highlighted a particular Instagram reel from a Power Slap event, where slap-fighting competitor Sheena Bathory absorbed a powerful slap from Christine Wolmarans during their contest at Power Slap 5 in October.

White took to Instagram Stories to share the insights, proudly announcing that it had amassed an impressive 136 million views. In a brash comparison, he claimed that the Power Slap reel had surpassed the viewership of any reel ever posted by Taylor Swift. White wrote:

"136M! In case you're wondering, this reel from Power Slap has more views than any reel Taylor Swift has ever posted."

