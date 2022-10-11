"No lies detected" - Fans react to a thread of reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov should've been stripped of his UFC title

A Twitter user recently listed multiple reasons as to why Khabib Nurmagomedov should have been stripped off his UFC lightweight title. According to the user with the Twitter handle @Kultmed, the first reason why Nurmagomedov should have been stripped was due to inactivity. Drawing comparisons between 'The Eagle' and Charles Oliveira, he wrote:
1. Inactivity, Khabib was one of the least active champions of all time, he only defended the belt 3 times in just under 3 years..
He then listed "poor sportsmanship" as the second reason, referring to the infamous UFC 229 brawl between Numagomedov and Conor McGregor.
The third reason listed was Nurmagomedov's controversial weigh-in leading up to his last fight against Justin Gaethje. An official had asked 'The Eagle' to quickly step down from the scale even though the bar was still rising upwards.
The Twitter user then stated that Nurmagomedov's title win over Al Iaquinta was way below par. @Kultmed wrote:
"4. Iquinta (Bonus). if you get number 11th on 24hrs notice and his only recent win in 2 years is D.Sanchez we want a mauling like khamzat Holland. not a lack luster decision."
While @Kultmed initially said he would list four reasons, he went on to add a fifth point as well. The final reason listed was the caliber of opponents 'The Eagle' faced in his title fights. He noted that two of Numagomedov's four title wins were against opponents who hadn't fought in quite a while.
Fans have mixed reactions to the suggestion that Khabib Nurmagomedov should have been stripped of the belt
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with an unblemised 29-0 record in October 2020. While Nurmagomedov's dominant reign atop the lightweight division is arguably unparalleled, 'The Eagle' has been accused of being an inactive champion. In his defense, it can be argued that he was one of the most ducked fighters.
Many fans agreed with the aforementioned Twitter thread suggesting that Nurmagomedov should have been stripped of his title. @Boulders3030 commented on the post:
"No lies detected."
@McGregorChampx3 wrote:
"Goated thread with nothing but facts"
However, others came to Khabib Nurmagomedov's defense. Many took a dig at @Kultmed claiming that the former champion lived in his head rent free.