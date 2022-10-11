"No lies detected" - Fans react to a thread of reasons why Khabib Nurmagomedov should've been stripped of his UFC title

A Twitter user recently listed multiple reasons as to why Khabib Nurmagomedov should have been stripped off his UFC lightweight title. According to the user with the Twitter handle @Kultmed, the first reason why Nurmagomedov should have been stripped was due to inactivity. Drawing comparisons between 'The Eagle' and Charles Oliveira, he wrote:

1. Inactivity, Khabib was one of the least active champions of all time, he only defended the belt 3 times in just under 3 years..

19Finishes @Kultmed 1. Inactivity,

khabib was one of the least active champions of all time, he only defended the belt 3 times in just under 3 years.. 1. Inactivity, khabib was one of the least active champions of all time, he only defended the belt 3 times in just under 3 years.. https://t.co/NNsnxVtwFr

He then listed "poor sportsmanship" as the second reason, referring to the infamous UFC 229 brawl between Numagomedov and Conor McGregor.

19Finishes @Kultmed 2. Poor Sportsmanship

Khabib almost incited a riot post McGregor win,

in a act of vile sportsmanship with no disregard for anyone else's lives or saftey he leapt into the crowd full of innocent people almost starting a riot/stampede for his own benefit.. 2. Poor SportsmanshipKhabib almost incited a riot post McGregor win, in a act of vile sportsmanship with no disregard for anyone else's lives or saftey he leapt into the crowd full of innocent people almost starting a riot/stampede for his own benefit.. https://t.co/h8uHTX536N

The third reason listed was Nurmagomedov's controversial weigh-in leading up to his last fight against Justin Gaethje. An official had asked 'The Eagle' to quickly step down from the scale even though the bar was still rising upwards.

19Finishes @Kultmed 3. Missing weight for JG fight.

it's been touched on by many well respected people, its backed up by irrefutable video evidence..

some shady stuff went down. 3. Missing weight for JG fight. it's been touched on by many well respected people, its backed up by irrefutable video evidence..some shady stuff went down. https://t.co/9G8pWp46TY

The Twitter user then stated that Nurmagomedov's title win over Al Iaquinta was way below par. @Kultmed wrote:

"4. Iquinta (Bonus). if you get number 11th on 24hrs notice and his only recent win in 2 years is D.Sanchez we want a mauling like khamzat Holland. not a lack luster decision."

19Finishes @Kultmed 4. Iquinta (Bonus)

if you get number 11th

on 24hrs notice

and his only recent win in 2 years is D.Sanchez we want a mauling like khamzat Holland

not a lack luster decision. 4. Iquinta (Bonus)if you get number 11th on 24hrs notice and his only recent win in 2 years is D.Sanchez we want a mauling like khamzat Hollandnot a lack luster decision. https://t.co/bHkWxJk8d6

While @Kultmed initially said he would list four reasons, he went on to add a fifth point as well. The final reason listed was the caliber of opponents 'The Eagle' faced in his title fights. He noted that two of Numagomedov's four title wins were against opponents who hadn't fought in quite a while.

19Finishes @Kultmed 5. The form of 50% of his 4 title wins is Mind boggling 5. The form of 50% of his 4 title wins is Mind boggling https://t.co/wEhmkzEiu5

Fans have mixed reactions to the suggestion that Khabib Nurmagomedov should have been stripped of the belt

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport with an unblemised 29-0 record in October 2020. While Nurmagomedov's dominant reign atop the lightweight division is arguably unparalleled, 'The Eagle' has been accused of being an inactive champion. In his defense, it can be argued that he was one of the most ducked fighters.

Many fans agreed with the aforementioned Twitter thread suggesting that Nurmagomedov should have been stripped of his title. @Boulders3030 commented on the post:

"No lies detected."

@McGregorChampx3 wrote:

"Goated thread with nothing but facts"

Kieran C 🇮🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranSuperman



Tony Ferguson, has good ground game, and this is when they both kept getting injured lol.



I’d dont care, he’s not the GOAT. The stats speak for themselves. Spent most of his time on @Kultmed Don’t forget he only went up against strikers, and we all know a strikers biggest weakness is!Tony Ferguson, has good ground game, and this is when they both kept getting injured lol.I’d dont care, he’s not the GOAT. The stats speak for themselves. Spent most of his time on @Kultmed Don’t forget he only went up against strikers, and we all know a strikers biggest weakness is!Tony Ferguson, has good ground game, and this is when they both kept getting injured lol. I’d dont care, he’s not the GOAT. The stats speak for themselves. Spent most of his time on

TheWestLinnEagle @WestLinnEagleAH @Kultmed Never should been champ lol won it facing Iaquinta lmfao ! 🤣 @Kultmed Never should been champ lol won it facing Iaquinta lmfao ! 🤣

marcus @marcus420king @Kultmed Sorry but not sorry if khabib had not retired he would have lost 100% everybody looses unless you quit before you do that’s all khabibs legacy is nothing and then running away lolololololololool @Kultmed Sorry but not sorry if khabib had not retired he would have lost 100% everybody looses unless you quit before you do that’s all khabibs legacy is nothing and then running away lolololololololool

However, others came to Khabib Nurmagomedov's defense. Many took a dig at @Kultmed claiming that the former champion lived in his head rent free.

BORZ DRIPMAEV @big38gohawkem @Kultmed bro you need help, he doesnt fight anymore and isnt the champion lmaooo @Kultmed bro you need help, he doesnt fight anymore and isnt the champion lmaooo

Bruce 🇵🇸🇺🇸 @theBruceSal

Khabib had his opponent changed 5 times before Al and he toyed with Al, he won and got the job done so shut up.

Khabib's finishing rate got better and his efficiency too but not at the expense of his FACE like olivera. @Kultmed Khabib missed weight once, never in a championship fight.Khabib had his opponent changed 5 times before Al and he toyed with Al, he won and got the job done so shut up.Khabib's finishing rate got better and his efficiency too but not at the expense of his FACE like olivera. @Kultmed Khabib missed weight once, never in a championship fight. Khabib had his opponent changed 5 times before Al and he toyed with Al, he won and got the job done so shut up. Khabib's finishing rate got better and his efficiency too but not at the expense of his FACE like olivera.

Tyrone @RufMoughler @Kultmed MMA trolling has gotten so bad it just resorts to the same three types of posts about “Khabib actually bad” “Izzy boring” and “X fighter beats Z fighter because Y” @Kultmed MMA trolling has gotten so bad it just resorts to the same three types of posts about “Khabib actually bad” “Izzy boring” and “X fighter beats Z fighter because Y”

u @ashenthegretone @Kultmed Dude have 🫒 is the goat and talking about khabib, bro live rent free in yo head @Kultmed Dude have 🫒 is the goat and talking about khabib, bro live rent free in yo head

Bruce 🇵🇸🇺🇸 @theBruceSal @Kultmed Khabib was more polarizing, with shit loads of fans and haters. His presence was there, and he's the reason MMA is the new thing in the east. You want to compare that footprint to Olivera's? @Kultmed Khabib was more polarizing, with shit loads of fans and haters. His presence was there, and he's the reason MMA is the new thing in the east. You want to compare that footprint to Olivera's?

Bruce 🇵🇸🇺🇸 @theBruceSal

When Olivera was getting finished left right and center Khabib was dominating. When Khabib left we notcied Olivera. Khabib woud maul his soul and you ll see how Islam deals with your boy. @Kultmed Khabib would make Olivera his bitch. I do not know why you're running your mouth?When Olivera was getting finished left right and center Khabib was dominating. When Khabib left we notcied Olivera. Khabib woud maul his soul and you ll see how Islam deals with your boy. @Kultmed Khabib would make Olivera his bitch. I do not know why you're running your mouth? When Olivera was getting finished left right and center Khabib was dominating. When Khabib left we notcied Olivera. Khabib woud maul his soul and you ll see how Islam deals with your boy.

Poll : 0 votes