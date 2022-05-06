Fans ridicule Conor McGregor's claim that he is the most dangerous vertical puncher - "The delusion has reached comedic levels"

Conor McGregor appears to have returned to MMA training for the first time since his gruesome leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While he wasn't throwing kicks or grappling, the Irishman uploaded a post to show himself practicing ground and pound on a heavy bag.

Wearing a pair of white boxing gloves, McGregor can be seen working angles and attacking the bag from the top, unloading heavy punches. Calling himself the "most dangerous vertical puncher" on the planet, the Irishman claimed that those who fight him are fighting for their lives. The post's caption read:

"Me Tarzan, You Jane! I am the greatest and most dangerous vertical puncher on this planet. You fight me you are fighting for your life. Simple as that! Your way of living going forward, at best. Everyone in the game knows it. I.Do.Real.Damage. Is mise Gorrilla"

For those wondering, the words "Is mise" at the end of the post are Irish for "I am."

Check out the Instagram post below:

It would appear that many fans didn't take very kindly to the Irishman's claims. While some showed their appreciation, there were those who had a different point of view. Some fans on Facebook pulled no punches in their comments mocking the former two-division UFC champion.

A commenter by the name of Dilly Hussain said:

"The delusion has reached comedic levels."

A person named Gareth Paul claimed to see stiffness, while another called Ocram Allesam provided his own analysis of McGregor's technique:

"very slow, little power. work the speeds, to be unpredictable, not so much muscle"

Screenshots of comments under Conor McGregor's post on Facebook

Some fans claimed the Irishman was past the point of winning big fights and pegged Jake Paul to beat him in a potential contest.

See the comments below:

Screenshots of comments under McGregor's post on Facebook

Compilation of comments under McGregor's post on Facebook

Fans on Instagram were almost just as unforgiving, claiming the Irishman looked "gassed" and was making a "fool" of himself.

See the comments in question below:

Compilation of a few remarks under Conor McGregor's post on Instagram

This doesn't mean that 'The Notorious' has fallen out of favor with the fans. The Dubliner is still the most recognized mixed martial artist in the world and has a fiercely loyal fan base by his side.

Conor McGregor may not return to the UFC as a lightweight

It's no secret that the Irishman has put on a serious amount of muscle during his time away. After snapping his tibia and fibula, McGregor couldn't stand and train for a while. However, this didn't stop the former champion from getting his exercise in.

The Crumlin native spent his time in the weight room, adding massive muscle to his frame. He even revealed his weight to be 190lbs a couple of months ago. It would be fair to assume that 'Notorious' may not return to the octagon at 155lbs. After all, cutting 35lbs to make the weight limit is a tall and excruciating task.

In an interview with The Mac Life, Conor McGregor claimed that he'd like to return at 170lbs and fight champion Kamaru Usman, but the welterweight king has dismissed the call-out so far.

The other option for Conor McGregor would be a fan-favorite trilogy bout against Nate Diaz, who has one fight left on his UFC contract. However, the Stockton native recently dismissed the idea of fighting McGregor, and it appears the UFC is trying to match him up against Khamzat Chimaev.

