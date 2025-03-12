Following early retirement, Jalin Turner asked to be "proud" of himself by UFC Hall of Famer in a well-wishing comment

Michael Bisping has told Jalin Turner to be proud of himself following the American's retirement from MMA.

At UFC 313, Turner suffered his fourth loss in his last five fights, this time a first-round submission against Ignacio Bahamondes.

Turner did an interview backstage on that night, confirming to Aaron Bronsteter his plans to retire from MMA.

'The Tarantula' later took to Instagram and posted an extended message confirming his retirement, including this quote:

"Thank you for all the love and support!I started training mma at 18 in 2013 I started training in my backyard, a SoCal, LA born, IE raised kid with no path and a big dream. God opened the door to MMA when I didn’t know where else to go... Just know all the positivity has helped me more than you all know I appreciate it all!"

Michael Bisping took to the comment section and praised Turner:

"One of the best strikers in the sport no doubt. Congrats on what you accomplished and good luck with everything In the future. Be proud of yourself."

Turner responded to Bisping by saying:

"thank you Mike! Training with you was a huge motivation to get here. I’m proud. I wish I got to the title at least once but hey sadly my fire isn’t there for it. We’ll see what is next 🙏🏾🫡"

Watch Turner's emotional statement backstage at UFC 313 below:

Jalin Turner leaves door open for potential return

Combat sports retirements have a reputation of being temporary, with many fighters returning after their first departure.

Jalin Turner teased the possibility of him fighting again one day in the future by saying this in his previously mentioned retirement message:

"Things can change …We’ll see what the future holds 🕷️👊🏾"

Jalin Turner made his UFC debut in October 2018 after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

'The Tarantula' fought in the Octagon 13 times, leading to a promotional record of 7-6, all wins inside the distance.

Turner's resume features wins against Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, Jamie Mullarkey, and Uros Medic.

